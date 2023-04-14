The FUNCompany at Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents THE COMMEDIA CINDERELLA

A lively troupe of commedia players love the story of Cinderella so much they try to improve upon it. Arlequin, the mischief-maker, boasts about getting the role of the prince. But Columbine gives Punchin the prince's role making Arlequin the prince's servant instead! Full of slapstick shenanigans, dance, and music this re-telling of the classic tale gets a wonderful Commedia dell'arte spin.

Director, Stephen Craig, says "my favorite part about this show is the magic and wonder the Commedia dell'arte style brings to this classic fairytale allowing audiences to feel immersed in the story as the ensemble of players transform instantaneously before their eyes to embody each character distinctly in both physicality and voice."

The Commedia Cinderella production team includes: Director Stephen Craig, Production Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Stage Manager Sam White, Technical Director and Set Designer Cody James, Lighting Designer Ashley Federico, Sound Designer Lauren Johnson, Costume Designer and FUNCompany Artistic Director Julie Herber, and Props Designer Shayden Jamison.

The cast includes: Karli Cole* as Arlequin, Molly Parchment* as Rosetta, Jennifer Pagano* as Columbine, James McGarvey* as Punchin, and Courtney McLaughlin* and Vanessa Strickland standing by for all roles as Swings.

The Commedia Cinderella opens on Saturday, April 29 and runs until Sunday, May 21. Performances are Saturdays at 10:30am and 1:30pm and Sundays at 1:30pm. Tickets are $12 for patrons of all ages with a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets available for each performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at Click Here or in person at the MET box office.