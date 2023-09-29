THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Be Performed By New Company CJ Productions This November

Performances run November 3-5.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

A new theatre company based out of Baltimore, Maryland will produce Jason Robert Brown's hit musical The Last Five Years this November. That company is CJ PRODUCTIONS, and it's artistic directors are 18 year old theatre designer Sammy Jungwirth, and local theatre teacher and performer, Xander Conte.

Jungwirth will direct and design the production with Conte starring as Jamie. Joining Conte is Julia L. Williams as Cathy. Catina McLagan will music direct the production with a live orchestra. The production will have a limited run NOVEMBER 3rd-5th at The Reach! Partnership School's new theater.

The show will also serve as a fundraiser for The REACH! Partnership Player's who will present their first ever show to the public this school year! The Partnership Players are part of the new drama program founded by Xander Conte, Marina Fazio, his fellow teachers, a supportive administration team, and the amazing students at REACH!

The Last Five Years explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show uses a form of storytelling in which Jamie's story is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple have first met) and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage).




