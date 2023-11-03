THE FATHER THE ELF Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre This Month

Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Fun Company, under the Artistic Direction of Julie Herber, celebrates the holiday season with My Father the Elf. Appropriate for all ages, this MET original by Matt Lee is particularly geared toward children ages 5 - 12. Tickets are $17- $20 and can be purchased at Click Here.

My Father the Elf opens Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, November 25 and runs weekends through Sunday, December 17, 2023. Arrive early to enjoy interactive crafts, games, and photo booth stations in the lobby. The cast will be available for a brief meet & greet after each performance.

Audiences will join Lorrie as her world is turned upside down upon her discovery that her dad is moonlighting as an elf at the North Pole. When the ‘up to no good’ Kris Kringle kidnaps Santa Claus, it’s up to Lorrie and her dad to save the holidays! Director Julie Herber describes My Father the Elf as “a great, mad-cap holiday play for those who may have grown a bit tired of the usual Rudolph, Frosty, or Charlie Brown options. Matt Lee's script is a rousing journey to Christmas morning!”

The Cast features MET Ensemble Members and Fun Company faves Karli Cole (Junie B. Jones), Joseph Waeyaert (Dragons Love Tacos), and Tim Seltzer (The Cat in the Hat). They are joined by Vikram Kolluru and Emily Raines both of whom appeared in MET’s Midsummer, A Most Rare Vision. All roles are understudied by Amanda Thomas and Jacob Reese.

This season MET’s Fun Company is excited to offer the Family Theatre Passport. This package is the best deal of the season! This book of four tickets provides the flexibility to use the tickets all at once or spread them out through the Fun Company season. The Family Theatre Passport is your best value at only $60 for four Fun Company tickets. Individual tickets are $17 for children/military/seniors 65+ and $20 for adults. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while supplies last. Seating is General Admission. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. ASL interpretation and audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office 12PM - 6PM or within one hour before showtime.

MARYLAND ENSEMBLE THEATRE MISSION: We are a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.

Fun Company is Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s theater for young audiences production and education program, which produces family shows four times per season, A Christmas Carol at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Tiny Stages interactive shows for children ages zero to five years old, and teaches youth theatre through weeklong summer camps and performing arts enrichment programs after school at Frederick County Public Schools.

