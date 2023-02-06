Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to The Vagabond Players Stage

The production opens Friday, February 17 and runs through Sunday, March 12.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Vagabond Players continues its 107th season with the riotously funny Shakespeare mashup, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged) by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, and directed by Daniel Douek.


Egads and forsooth! Take three wild'n'crazy actors plus Shakespeare's 37 plays, cram 'em all into 97 minutes, and you'll learn more about The Bard (through songs, raps, interpretative dancing and even a cooking show!) than you ever did while you were asleep in English class. The Bard would go bonkers, but you'll have a blast at this outrageous compendium of Bill's greatest hits. Romeo, Cleopatra, Othello, Macbeth and of course, everybody's favorite great Dane (Hamlet, himself) --- they're all here rockin' and rollin' like you've never seen them before. Surgeon General's Warning: Excessive viewing of this show could be injurious to your funnybone.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged) opens Friday, February 17 and runs through Sunday, March 12, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include: a special Saturday matinee on March 4 at 2 p.m. and a $10 Thursdays on Broadway performance March 9 at 8 p.m.


For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Discounts and group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.




