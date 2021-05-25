Student Blog: Summer of Fun

Like many others, I am beyond excited for Summer. Last year, with restrictions still in place and the hesitancy to socialize still present in the back of our brains, things were okay, but they could have been better. This year, with covid cases low and many people are now vaccinated, I can confidently say this summer is going to be one for the books.

Students all over the country successfully finished a year of school during a pandemic and have survived the ups and downs that were thrown at them. With that, I have learned a lot about myself and those who I call my friends. This summer will be a great opportunity to celebrate our strengths together and celebrate all we accomplished this year.

A lively way to encourage the fun times in a group of close-knit friends is to play some memorable music. Particularly songs from musicals because my theatre-loving friend group could surely get hype to anything upbeat and catchy from the big stage.

So, I have listed a few of my favorite songs from musicals to add to your summertime playlist. They are perfect for car rides, beach trips or just lazy days by the pool. They are the perfect addition to the incredible Summer of Fun ahead of us.

Another Day of Sun from La La Land

This song is perfect to get ready for those warm sunny days and is a reminder to just live in the moment and embrace the good things in your day.

Summer Nights from Grease

Allow your mind to escape to a summer filled with romance and affection. Summers of love can be a little tricky but finding someone to share it with, can make many incredible memories.

Big Fun from Heathers the Musical

This is a great song to get ready with your friends for an exciting night of partying! Many of the actions in this song are by underage teenagers but that does not mean you have to party like them to have an enjoyable night.

I Just Can't Wait To Be King from The Lion King

I love this song for its upbeat happy vibes. I love hearing Simba's emotions in this song, and it radiates the energy to get exited about the future and what lies ahead.

Dancing Queen from Mamma Mia

The prime example of summer spent with all your friends. Almost everybody knows this song and is a fantastic way to get everyone up and dancing.

A Lot of Livin' To Do from Bye Bye Birdie

A little more unconventional but this song represents so much about the young adult life. This song tells you to take advantage of your young years to go out into the world and make irreplaceable memories.

Bet On It from High School Musical 2

A great chance for a dramatic reenactment of the portrayal of Troy Bolton on a golf course singing to himself. He reminds us to embrace individuality it and bet on yourself that you can do anything you put your mind to.

These songs will definitely liven up the party and get you ready for the best Summer of Fun yet!