Stevie Walker-Webb Returns To Baltimore Center Stage To Direct LIFE IS A DREAM

The tale of power, love, and illusion runs May 4 through 21, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the return of director Stevie Walker-Webb, fresh from his Broadway directorial debut of Ain't No Mo'. Walker-Webb, who helmed the BCS' productions of The Folks at Home and Our Town, will close the company's 60th anniversary season with a new staging of Life is a Dream, an adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca's play by María Irene Fornés. The tale of power, love, and illusion runs May 4 through 21, 2023.

"It is a major full-circle moment for Baltimore Center Stage as we welcome back Stevie Walker-Webb to our company," said Interim Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin. "Stevie's acclaimed production of Our Town kicked off our 60th anniversary season, and I can't think of a better person to envision María Irene Fornés' fanciful adaptation of Life is a Dream. Stevie has had an incredible year making his Broadway debut, and it's an honor to have him return to Baltimore."

In Life is a Dream, Segismund, the rightful prince, has spent his life locked in a tower because of a prophecy that he will destroy the realm. When a mysterious visitor arrives, Segismund gets his first chance at freedom-or so he thinks. Calderón's revered 17th century philosophical play is adapted here with contemporary resonance by legendary master of absurdity and subconscious María Irene Fornés. Life is a Dream asks, "What is life? A frenzy? An illusion? A dream."

The cast includes Nancy Linden, Andrea Morales, Kené Chelo Ortiz, Erin Margaret Pettigrew, Gerardo Rodriguez, Christopher Sears, O'Malley Steuerman, and Jak Watson.

Creative team includes Anton Volovsek (Scenic Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), kindall houston almond (Costume Designer), Tosin Olufolabi (Sound Designer), Dan Galyon (Wig Designer), Casey Kaleba (Fight Director), Karena Ingram (Composer) PJ Johnnie (Assistant Director), Tenley Pitonzo (Production Stage Manager), and Paulina "Pau" Tobar (Assistant Stage Manager).

Additionally, BCS is announcing Sueños y Reflexiones on May 13 and 14, 2023. This weekend of reflection and celebration surrounding Life is a Dream will feature exciting programming for all generations. On Saturday, May 13, Artesanas from CIELO will present a Papel Picado workshop from 11am-1pm. Sunday, May 14 features an all-day Fornés Symposium in partnership with the Latinx Theatre Commons and the Fornés Institute.

"We are very excited to welcome the Artesanas back to BCS and to partner with the Fornés Institute and Latinx Theatre Commons on this symposium," notes Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation Annalisa Dias. "This programming will further realize BCS's priority for creating a sense of belonging by representing and highlighting Latinx cultures, which are an important part of Baltimore's community."

Additional community programming will be announced at a later date.



