Ruthie Ann Miles Joins Adventure Theatre MTC's SUNDAY STORYTIME: MIXING IT UP

Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday Storytimes: Mixing It Up bring new light to muti-racial and biracial stories with guest host Erin Quill from the original Broadway cast of Avenue Q. Erin will interview fellow multi-racial actress, Ruthie Ann Miles, on her racial identity, authentic representation onstage and onscreen, and the new law that makes it illegal to ask someone's racial identity in auditions. Adventure Theatre MTC's Storytimes are Sundays at 2pm free on Facebook Live.

Ruthie Ann Miles appeared on Broadway as Lady Thiang in the Tony Award-winning revival of The King and I, for which she won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, and was nominated for an Olivier Award for her outstanding work. Prior to that, she starred in Sunday in the Park with George on Broadway, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford at the historic Hudson Theatre. In 2016, she joined the cast of television series, The Americans, playing Young-Hee Seong, a Korean immigrant and Mary Kay consultant whose husband is of interest to the KGB.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Artistic Director Chil Kong, and Education Director Margo Brenner Collins encourage families to connect with theatre and screen talent on Adventure's Sunday Storytimes to deepen their knowledge of both Broadway and the biracial community.

Says Kong, "Ruthie Ann Miles is such an immense talent, and really understands our community as a mom and an artist. We hope that families will join us for our third installment of Mixing It Up with Erin Quill, and we look forward to being able to deepen our understanding of the multiracial American experience."

To tune in to Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday Storytimes or to follow Adventure's digital content online, visit their Facebook Event Page. For additional information about Adventure Theatre MTC, their digital content, or their digital camps, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

