Planar Taxi Co. to Bring D&D Live-Play To Baltimore Audiences This Fall

Planar Taxi Co. will kick off its first-ever D&D Live-Play event at Fells Point Corner Theatre on Saturday, October 21, 2023 as part of Free Fall Baltimore, presented by The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts. Planar Taxi Co. is a new theatrical experience where a group of actors play a Dungeons and Dragons-style roleplaying game set in space and perform it like it was a sitcom of the 70's and 80's in front of a live theater audience. Helmed by Baltimore artists Brad Norris, Lance Bankerd and Lorraine Imwold, Planar Taxi Co. makes its debut this October with Episode 1 – “Pilot.”

With a core group of actor/players, one Game Master, and new guest stars each episode, audiences are invited come along with a ragtag team of interstellar cabbies as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and Lathander's Light in these wild and unforgiving space lanes. Each episode is a sitcom-style romp through the troubles of operating the multiverse's only full service interplanar transport company for adventurers of all kinds. Set in the vast multiverse of tabletop role playing games like D&D and Pathfinder, each episode brings new adventures, new locations, and new clients to take into, or get out of whatever trouble lies ahead. PTC combines the comedy of 70's and 80's sitcoms like “Taxi” and “Cheers” with the heroic adventure of films and shows like “The Mummy,” “Firefly” and “Star Wars.” These experienced performers tell the story and bring the world of the game to life through improvisational dialog, theatrical magic and dice-based consequences. Audiences are welcomed to into the action each time with interactive role-playing opportunities, and chances to influence the adventure as they join in the fun.

“It all started because I was playing D&D with some really talented local actors, doing some amazing role-play performances, and I wished an audience could see it,” says PTC founder and Game Master for the first story arc, Brad Norris. “From there we were inspired by online role-play series like Critical Role and Dimension 20 to do something no one has done before: fully acting the game out as it happens in front of a live studio audience.” The team behind PTC includes local theatre actors, designers, visual artists, and gamers from a broad range of backgrounds and experience who all contribute to the creation of the game-as-storytelling experience. “We are so lucky that everyone we talked to about it was telling us they wanted in and adding their brilliant ideas to the mix. We got to put together a dream cast of local talent, and it will grow with every new episode,” says Norris.

Audiences are invited to attend at no cost for this premiere episode, titled “Pilot,” thanks to the generosity of BOPA and the Free Fall Baltimore program. Free tickets can be reserved online at the link below. After October, tickets will be just $20 each as the season continues monthly as a six-episode story unfolds. Audiences can return each month for about 3 hours of game-as-storytelling to see the continuing hijinks of the extended cast of characters and monthly special guests, as each new episode offers space-themed comedic merriment for all. During intermissions the team will be raffling off game-themed gifts from local Baltimore businesses, while inviting audiences to make themselves comfy with some snacks from the concessions, and their soon-to-be favorite live-play sitcom on stage.

Episode 1 of Planar Taxi Co. is Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7pm at Fells Point Corner Theatre.

Tickets are Free as part of the Free Fall Baltimore program presented by BOPA.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online at the link below.

Planar Taxi Co. performs at Fells Point Corner Theatre, 251 S. Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231. Patrons are advised to arrive early to allow time for street parking.

The cast includes Lance Bankerd, Pennelope Chan, Emily Classen, Zoe DiGiorgio, J Hargrove, Lorraine Imwold, Barbara Madison Hauck, Bethany Mayo, Jeff Miller, Suzannah Norris, Jess Rivera, and Bex Vega.

The production team includes: Brad Norris (Game Master), Lorraine Imwold (Graphic Artist), and Suzannah Norris (Rules Lawyer).