Maryland Ensemble Theatre Lights Up The Season With INEBRIATED HISTORY

Maryland Ensemble Theatre toasts the holiday season with Inebriated Holiday, an original theatrical experience combining the excitement of live theatre with the hilarity of inebriation creating an unforgettable evening of laughter and learning. Some of your favorite holiday stories will be told on screen by actors imbibing in holiday cheer, while a team of actors brings the antics to life on stage.

“All of these amazing creative people have dedicated so much of their time and their hearts in making this the BEST HOLIDAY SHOW YOU WILL EVER SEE!” says Director, Laura Stark, “Guaranteed or your money back! (Not really, but I am confident that you will enjoy the show). I want folks to join us at the theatre, sit back with a drink (or two) and listen to these holiday classics recreated in a way that you have never heard or seen before. That I CAN guarantee!”

Inebriated Holiday was conceptualized and developed by Director, Laura Stark, and Assistant Director and Cast Member, Thomas Scholtes. The production team is led by Shayden Jamison, Stage Manager and Multimedia Designer. MET Apprentice, Gabi Mendez, joins the team as Assistant Stage Manager. Rounding out the design team are Set Designer David DiFalco, Lighting Designer Reed Simiele, Videographer Stephen Craig, Costume Designer Rachel Smith, and Props Designer Lori Boyd.

The cast features MET Ensemble members Lauren Johnson, Courtney McLaughlin, James McGarvey, and Mallorie Stern. Often seen in our Comedy Night shows, Sonny Etzler and Thomas Scholtes will make their MET Mainstage Debuts! Lori Laird and Eric Jones will understudy all roles.

Inebriated Holiday opens on Friday, December 1 and runs through Saturday, December 23 with a $15 preview night on Thursday, November 30. Curtain is at 8:00pm Thursday - Saturday and 3:00pm on Sunday matinees. ASL Interpretation will be available by request on Friday, December 8. Audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

Inebriated Holiday contains mature themes and strong language. The show runs approximately one hour and 45 minutes, with one 15 minute intermission.

Tickets range in price from $15 - $36 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, students, and military. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while inventory lasts. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at Click Here, or in person at the MET box office Tuesday - Friday, 12 - 6pm and one hour before performances.