Local Theatre Company Shines Light On Suicide In Original Play

Quarry Theatre presents The Way Out at Theatre Project, 45 West Preston Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, for six performances, August 23 - 31.

Suicide transcends every gender, race, age and culture, embedded within our history, and, yet, it remains one of the most controversial topics of our society. As the world grows even more connected through the web of social media, the headlines, articles, and statistics seem endless, provoking many of the WHY questions of our shared human experience.

Why do people choose suicide? Could understanding suicide in a historical context help us better understand it today? What lessons can be learned from those who have been affected by suicide? What hope can be offered? The Way Out is an original devised piece of theatre aimed at investigating the cultural, biological, historic, and stigmatic impact surrounding suicide.

"Our most important goal with this project," said Ryan Clark, Quarry Theatre's Artistic Director, "is to generate an honest conversation about suicide that is devoid of shame and guilt."

The Way Out is conceived and directed by Ryan Clark, with music composed by Patrick Alexander. The production features Laura Holland, Deirdre McAllister, and Alex Shade.

The Way Out

August 23 - 31

Showtimes:

August 23 @ 8pm

August 24 @ 8pm

August 25 @ 2pm

August 29 @ 8pm

August 30 @ 8pm

August 31 @ 8pm

Tickets:

General Admission - $20

Students & Seniors - $15

Box Office: 410-752-8558

Ticket Link: https://link.zixcentral.com/u/52105129/pqOm7LqL6RGUZ8SD5F7kRg?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreproject.ticketspice.com%2Fthe-way-out





