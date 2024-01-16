Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band Come to the Gordan Center in February

An annual tradition returns! Kids' music superstars Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band invite families to dance and play on a cold winter's day at two concerts on Sunday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills, MD.

"I am so happy to be coming back to the Gordon Center with the whole band!" says Laurie Berkner. "I LOVE that it has become a tradition for us to perform in Owings Mills around Valentine's Day, and this year I'm especially excited to be introducing the families who attend to our new bass player, Winston Roye!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, including "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump," along with such well-loved hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and "Pig On Her Head." Laurie and the band will showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance, including a couple of brand new ones! Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads). Laurie hopes everyone will join her in singing along to chase those winter blues away!

The Laurie Berkner Band features: Laurie Berkner, vocals/guitar; Susie Lampert, keyboards; Winston Roye, bass; and Bobby Golden, drums/percussion.