LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Extends at Baltimore Center Stage

Baltimore Center Stage has announced that their new production of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, directed by Pulitizer nominee Nikkole Salter and starring Baltimore's own Tanea Renee*, will extend due to popular demand. The limited engagement now runs through October 15, 2023. Tickets for the additional performances are now on sale at centerstage.org.

In March 1959, four months before her passing, Billie Holiday gave an unforgettable performance at Emerson's Bar & Grill in South Philadelphia. However, her songs are just one part of the show. In between renditions of some of her greatest hits, like "Strange Fruit" and "God Bless the Child," Billie shares the triumphs and heartbreaks of a life and career like no other in this immersive cabaret experience that marks the directorial debut of Pulitzer nominated artist, Nikkole Salter.

The show stars Tanea Renee as Billie Holiday, marking her return to professional stage performances after a multi-year hiatus to raise a family. She will be joined onstage by a band of local musicians, including Terry Brewer as the bandleader "Jimmy" on piano, Eliot Seppa on bass and guitar, and Francis Carroll on percussion. Baltimore School for the Arts alum Brittani Arlandis Green will understudy the role of Billie Holiday.

The creative and production team for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill includes Nikkole Salter (Director), Nolan Williams, Jr. (Musical Director), Sydney Lynne (Scenic Designer), Moyenda Kulemeka (Costumer Designer), Jorge Arroyo (Lighting Designer), UptownWorks (Sound Designer), Kacey Bradshaw* (Stage Manager), and Alexis E. Davis (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting is by JZ Casting/Geoff Josselson, CSA and Katja Zarolinski, CSA.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Single tickets are currently on sale by visiting centerstage.org or calling 410.332.0033. Patrons can also visit the box office, located at 700 North Calvert Street.

Masks are optional except during performances on Wednesday and on Saturday matinees. For the most up to date COVID Safety Guidelines, visit our website: https://www.centerstage.org/visit/covid-19-response/.