Hubbard Street Dance Chicago to Perform at Towson University in April

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The Towson University Community Dance Center will present Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in concert on April 18th at 7pm at the Stephens Hall Theater. For 48 years, Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance-bringing top choreographers and works to Chicago and beyond. Hubbard Street's ever-evolving repertory, created by today's leading choreographic voices, makes them a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to present. To date, the main company has performed globally in 19 countries and 44 U.S. states.

In 2021, former company dancer Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell was named the fourth Artistic Director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago after an extraordinary career as a professional dance artist and educator. Linda-Denise was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and began her dance training at the Baltimore School for the Arts under the guidance of Sylvester Campbell and Stephanie Powell. She was an apprentice with the Capitol Ballet in Washington D.C. and a full fellowship student at The Ailey School. While a student at The Juilliard School, she was invited by Hubbard Street founder Lou Conte to join the main company at the age of 19, thus beginning her professional dance career. Linda-Denise has led a distinguished career as a dance educator in her hometown of Baltimore where, since 2005, she has been a Professor of Dance at Towson University and has served on the faculty of the Baltimore School for the Arts.

In addition to presenting this rare east coast appearance, Towson University will be hosting an intermediate level masterclass with Hubbard Street Chicago, and an intimate artist forum with Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell as add-on events.