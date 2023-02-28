Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HCAC Announces New Exhibits: Youth Art Month & No Boundaries

Both exhibits will be on display from February 17 to March 25, with a free reception on March 1 from 5-7 pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The Howard County Arts Council will commemorate Youth Art Month with its annual spring exhibit of student artwork in Gallery I at the Howard County Center for the Arts. Presented through an ongoing partnership between the Arts Council and the Howard County Public School System, this year's exhibit is titled The Intersection of Art & Science and features dozens of works by HCPSS students in secondary grades 6-12, selected from public school art classes throughout the county. Students used a variety of media to create artwork inspired by the title theme.

In Gallery II, in partnership with Howard County Recreation and Parks' Department of Therapeutic Recreation and Inclusion Services, the exhibit No Boundaries showcases artwork created in the Exploring Art and Focus on Art programs offered by the Department of Therapeutic Recreation and Inclusion Services. In these programs, youth and adults with developmental disabilities explore a variety of media, styles, and methods of creating art.

Both exhibits will be on display from February 17 to March 25, with a free reception on March 1 from 5-7 pm. Both exhibits will also be available to view online at hocoarts.org/galleries.



Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 10am- 8pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, and Sunday 12- 4pm.



