Fiscal Year 2022 Howard County Arts Council Grant Awards Announced
Forty-three arts and cultural organizations will receive $602,882 in grants from the Howard County Arts Council for Fiscal Year 2022.
Forty-three arts and cultural organizations will receive $602,882 in grants from the Howard County Arts Council for Fiscal Year 2022. The awards were announced by Jennifer Jones from the Office of Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball at the Arts Council's annual meeting and reception at the Howard County Center for the Arts on September 17, 2021.
These grants, which must be matched, will be used by 23 Howard County organizations, 8 Howard County public schools, and 12 key Baltimore City organizations to support general operations and projects taking place in Howard County, artist residencies, and special projects in the arts.
Community Arts Development Grants fund day-to-day activities for Howard County arts organizations as well as special projects in the arts. $358,000 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:
|
Candlelight Concert Society
|
Operating
|
$43,800
|
Columbia Bands
|
Project
|
$5,815
|
Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts
|
Operating
|
$57,973
|
Columbia Festival of the Arts
|
Operating
|
$59,493
|
Columbia Orchestra
|
Operating
|
$40,985
|
Columbia Pro Cantare
|
Operating
|
$25,563
|
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
|
Project
|
$5,125
|
Glen Mar United Methodist Church
|
Project
|
$3,964
|
HopeWorks of Howard County
|
Project
|
$6,000
|
Howard County Chinese School
|
Project
|
$5,865
|
Howard County Concert Odyssey
|
Project
|
$4,826
|
Howard County Poetry & Literature Society
|
Operating
|
$14,602
|
Indian Cultural Association
|
Project
|
$5,520
|
Kinetics Dance Theatre
|
Operating
|
$29,312
|
Little Patuxent Review
|
Project
|
$6,000
|
ManneqART
|
Project
|
$4,830
|
Maryland Winds
|
Project
|
$5,569
|
Misako Ballet Company
|
Project
|
$6,000
|
Muslim Family Center
|
Project
|
$4,450
|
Rep Stage
|
Project
|
$6,000
|
ShowTime Singers
|
Project
|
$5,520
|
Silhouette Stages
|
Project
|
$5,860
|
Sundays At Three
|
Project
|
$4,928
Artists-in-Education Project Grants are a partnership between the Arts Council and local Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to place professional artists in residence at Howard County schools to help students foster creative expression. For FY2022, $18,729 in funding was awarded to the following schools:
|
Bryant Woods ES PTA
|
$3,587
|
14-day felting residency with Katherine Dilworth
|
Burleigh Manor MS PTA
|
$1,667
|
5-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
|
Dayton Oaks PTA
|
$2,000
|
7-day Exploring World Cultures Through Music residency with Cynthia Imani Gonzalez
|
Fulton ES PTA
|
$1,642
|
6-day steel drum residency with Rockcreek Steel Drums
|
Glenwood MS PTSA
|
$2,916
|
10-day Shakespeare residency with Baltimore Shakespeare Factory
|
Homewood Center
|
$2,500
|
11-day poetry residency with Regie Cabico/The Legacy Project
|
Lime Kiln MS PTA
|
$1,667
|
5-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
|
Talbott Springs ES PTA
|
$2,750
|
5-day poetry residency with Story Tapestries: Regie Cabico
Baltimore City Arts and Cultural Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations that provide significant services to Howard County residents. $171,000 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:
|
American Visionary Art Museum
|
$4,881
|
Baltimore Center Stage
|
$22,000
|
Baltimore Museum of Art
|
$21,708
|
Baltimore Museum of Industry
|
$13,799
|
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
|
$22,423
|
Maryland Historical Society
|
$3,768
|
Maryland Science Center
|
$14,408
|
The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
|
$25,415
|
The National Aquarium
|
$16,303
|
Port Discovery
|
$10,995
|
The Walters Art Museum
|
$15,300
Outreach Howard Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations to bring projects and programs directly to Howard County residents. $42,001 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:
|
American Visionary Art Museum
|
$2,170
|
Baltimore Museum of Industry
|
$2,587
|
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
|
$12,376
|
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
|
$12,645
|
Maryland Science Center
|
$2,368
|
The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
|
$6,208
|
Port Discovery
|
$3,647
The Jim Rouse Theatre Subsidy Program assists community arts groups by partially underwriting theatre rental fees at The Jim Rouse Theatre for the Performing Arts.a??$12,352 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:
|
Columbia Orchestra
|
$5,328
|
Columbia Pro Cantare
|
$2,143
|
Indian Cultural Association
|
$1,222
|
Kinetics Dance Theatre
|
$2,298
|
Maryland Winds
|
$328
|
Misako Ballet Company
|
$1,033
The Mark Ryder Original Choreography Grant Program recognizes individual creative expression and provides financial assistance to choreographers to create new original work. The FY2022 $800 award, sponsored by the family of Mark Ryder, was presented to Misty Yackshaw.
Howard County Arts Council grants are awarded on the basis of artistic merit, ability of the applicant to carry out the project, and level of service to the community. Grants are made through a competitive process in which applications are reviewed by an advisory panel made up of academics and artists representing a variety of disciplines. Grant award recommendations are then reviewed and approved by the Howard County Arts Council Board of Directors.
The Arts Council's grant program is supported through grants from the Howard County government and the Maryland State Arts Council as well as through the Howard County Arts Council's own foundation, corporate, and individual giving initiatives.