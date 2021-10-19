Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fiscal Year 2022 Howard County Arts Council Grant Awards Announced

Forty-three arts and cultural organizations will receive $602,882 in grants from the Howard County Arts Council for Fiscal Year 2022.

Oct. 19, 2021  

Forty-three arts and cultural organizations will receive $602,882 in grants from the Howard County Arts Council for Fiscal Year 2022. The awards were announced by Jennifer Jones from the Office of Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball at the Arts Council's annual meeting and reception at the Howard County Center for the Arts on September 17, 2021.

These grants, which must be matched, will be used by 23 Howard County organizations, 8 Howard County public schools, and 12 key Baltimore City organizations to support general operations and projects taking place in Howard County, artist residencies, and special projects in the arts.

Community Arts Development Grants fund day-to-day activities for Howard County arts organizations as well as special projects in the arts. $358,000 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:

Candlelight Concert Society

Operating

$43,800

Columbia Bands

Project

$5,815

Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts

Operating

$57,973

Columbia Festival of the Arts

Operating

$59,493

Columbia Orchestra

Operating

$40,985

Columbia Pro Cantare

Operating

$25,563

First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Project

$5,125

Glen Mar United Methodist Church

Project

$3,964

HopeWorks of Howard County

Project

$6,000

Howard County Chinese School

Project

$5,865

Howard County Concert Odyssey

Project

$4,826

Howard County Poetry & Literature Society

Operating

$14,602

Indian Cultural Association

Project

$5,520

Kinetics Dance Theatre

Operating

$29,312

Little Patuxent Review

Project

$6,000

ManneqART

Project

$4,830

Maryland Winds

Project

$5,569

Misako Ballet Company

Project

$6,000

Muslim Family Center

Project

$4,450

Rep Stage

Project

$6,000

ShowTime Singers

Project

$5,520

Silhouette Stages

Project

$5,860

Sundays At Three

Project

$4,928

Artists-in-Education Project Grants are a partnership between the Arts Council and local Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to place professional artists in residence at Howard County schools to help students foster creative expression. For FY2022, $18,729 in funding was awarded to the following schools:

Bryant Woods ES PTA

$3,587

14-day felting residency with Katherine Dilworth

Burleigh Manor MS PTA

$1,667

5-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Dayton Oaks PTA

$2,000

7-day Exploring World Cultures Through Music residency with Cynthia Imani Gonzalez

Fulton ES PTA

$1,642

6-day steel drum residency with Rockcreek Steel Drums

Glenwood MS PTSA

$2,916

10-day Shakespeare residency with Baltimore Shakespeare Factory

Homewood Center

$2,500

11-day poetry residency with Regie Cabico/The Legacy Project

Lime Kiln MS PTA

$1,667

5-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Talbott Springs ES PTA

$2,750

5-day poetry residency with Story Tapestries: Regie Cabico

Baltimore City Arts and Cultural Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations that provide significant services to Howard County residents. $171,000 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:

American Visionary Art Museum

$4,881

Baltimore Center Stage

$22,000

Baltimore Museum of Art

$21,708

Baltimore Museum of Industry

$13,799

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

$22,423

Maryland Historical Society

$3,768

Maryland Science Center

$14,408

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

$25,415

The National Aquarium

$16,303

Port Discovery

$10,995

The Walters Art Museum

$15,300

Outreach Howard Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations to bring projects and programs directly to Howard County residents. $42,001 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:

American Visionary Art Museum

$2,170

Baltimore Museum of Industry

$2,587

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

$12,376

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

$12,645

Maryland Science Center

$2,368

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

$6,208

Port Discovery

$3,647

The Jim Rouse Theatre Subsidy Program assists community arts groups by partially underwriting theatre rental fees at The Jim Rouse Theatre for the Performing Arts.a??$12,352 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:

Columbia Orchestra

$5,328

Columbia Pro Cantare

$2,143

Indian Cultural Association

$1,222

Kinetics Dance Theatre

$2,298

Maryland Winds

$328

Misako Ballet Company

$1,033

The Mark Ryder Original Choreography Grant Program recognizes individual creative expression and provides financial assistance to choreographers to create new original work. The FY2022 $800 award, sponsored by the family of Mark Ryder, was presented to Misty Yackshaw.

Howard County Arts Council grants are awarded on the basis of artistic merit, ability of the applicant to carry out the project, and level of service to the community. Grants are made through a competitive process in which applications are reviewed by an advisory panel made up of academics and artists representing a variety of disciplines. Grant award recommendations are then reviewed and approved by the Howard County Arts Council Board of Directors.

The Arts Council's grant program is supported through grants from the Howard County government and the Maryland State Arts Council as well as through the Howard County Arts Council's own foundation, corporate, and individual giving initiatives.


