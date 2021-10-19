Fiscal Year 2022 Howard County Arts Council Grant Awards Announced

Forty-three arts and cultural organizations will receive $602,882 in grants from the Howard County Arts Council for Fiscal Year 2022. The awards were announced by Jennifer Jones from the Office of Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball at the Arts Council's annual meeting and reception at the Howard County Center for the Arts on September 17, 2021.

These grants, which must be matched, will be used by 23 Howard County organizations, 8 Howard County public schools, and 12 key Baltimore City organizations to support general operations and projects taking place in Howard County, artist residencies, and special projects in the arts.

Community Arts Development Grants fund day-to-day activities for Howard County arts organizations as well as special projects in the arts. $358,000 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:

Candlelight Concert Society Operating $43,800 Columbia Bands Project $5,815 Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts Operating $57,973 Columbia Festival of the Arts Operating $59,493 Columbia Orchestra Operating $40,985 Columbia Pro Cantare Operating $25,563 First Evangelical Lutheran Church Project $5,125 Glen Mar United Methodist Church Project $3,964 HopeWorks of Howard County Project $6,000 Howard County Chinese School Project $5,865 Howard County Concert Odyssey Project $4,826 Howard County Poetry & Literature Society Operating $14,602 Indian Cultural Association Project $5,520 Kinetics Dance Theatre Operating $29,312 Little Patuxent Review Project $6,000 ManneqART Project $4,830 Maryland Winds Project $5,569 Misako Ballet Company Project $6,000 Muslim Family Center Project $4,450 Rep Stage Project $6,000 ShowTime Singers Project $5,520 Silhouette Stages Project $5,860 Sundays At Three Project $4,928

Artists-in-Education Project Grants are a partnership between the Arts Council and local Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to place professional artists in residence at Howard County schools to help students foster creative expression. For FY2022, $18,729 in funding was awarded to the following schools:

Bryant Woods ES PTA $3,587 14-day felting residency with Katherine Dilworth Burleigh Manor MS PTA $1,667 5-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Dayton Oaks PTA $2,000 7-day Exploring World Cultures Through Music residency with Cynthia Imani Gonzalez Fulton ES PTA $1,642 6-day steel drum residency with Rockcreek Steel Drums Glenwood MS PTSA $2,916 10-day Shakespeare residency with Baltimore Shakespeare Factory Homewood Center $2,500 11-day poetry residency with Regie Cabico/The Legacy Project Lime Kiln MS PTA $1,667 5-day Shakespeare residency with Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Talbott Springs ES PTA $2,750 5-day poetry residency with Story Tapestries: Regie Cabico

Baltimore City Arts and Cultural Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations that provide significant services to Howard County residents. $171,000 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:

American Visionary Art Museum $4,881 Baltimore Center Stage $22,000 Baltimore Museum of Art $21,708 Baltimore Museum of Industry $13,799 Baltimore Symphony Orchestra $22,423 Maryland Historical Society $3,768 Maryland Science Center $14,408 The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore $25,415 The National Aquarium $16,303 Port Discovery $10,995 The Walters Art Museum $15,300

Outreach Howard Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations to bring projects and programs directly to Howard County residents. $42,001 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:

American Visionary Art Museum $2,170 Baltimore Museum of Industry $2,587 Baltimore Symphony Orchestra $12,376 Chesapeake Shakespeare Company $12,645 Maryland Science Center $2,368 The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore $6,208 Port Discovery $3,647

The Jim Rouse Theatre Subsidy Program assists community arts groups by partially underwriting theatre rental fees at The Jim Rouse Theatre for the Performing Arts.a??$12,352 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2022:

Columbia Orchestra $5,328 Columbia Pro Cantare $2,143 Indian Cultural Association $1,222 Kinetics Dance Theatre $2,298 Maryland Winds $328 Misako Ballet Company $1,033

The Mark Ryder Original Choreography Grant Program recognizes individual creative expression and provides financial assistance to choreographers to create new original work. The FY2022 $800 award, sponsored by the family of Mark Ryder, was presented to Misty Yackshaw.

Howard County Arts Council grants are awarded on the basis of artistic merit, ability of the applicant to carry out the project, and level of service to the community. Grants are made through a competitive process in which applications are reviewed by an advisory panel made up of academics and artists representing a variety of disciplines. Grant award recommendations are then reviewed and approved by the Howard County Arts Council Board of Directors.

The Arts Council's grant program is supported through grants from the Howard County government and the Maryland State Arts Council as well as through the Howard County Arts Council's own foundation, corporate, and individual giving initiatives.