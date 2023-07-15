Fells Point Corner Theatre to Present 10X10X10 SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL in August

In August, Fells Point Corner Theatre (FPCT) will kick off its 36th season with a production of ten short plays portrayed by ten actors and directed by five directors. The ninth annual 10x10x10 Short Play Festival is the theatre's most popular offering and stages a broad collection of hilarious and compelling brand-new plays by local playwrights. Since its inception in 2014, it's been a competition; the audience votes and the playwrights compete for cash prizes.

Writing a short play is a challenge: the author must develop characters and resolve conflict in ten pages. These playwrights have achieved that, and their plays explore a wide range of current themes:

A Working Title, by Colin Valkenet, retells family history in several different versions of truth.

In Birthday Manicure, by Ramon Miranda Amaya, an eighteen-year-old boy reveals a secret to his mother on his birthday.

Body Positivity Anonymous, by Alli Hartley-Kong, is an exploration of body imaging.

Opioid, by Corey Jay Johnson, tells a Baltimore story of the challenges of drug recovery.

The Screening, by Shaquille Steward, discusses how different people experience empathy within the frame of an assessment interview.

In The Kvetching Tree, by Helen Mao, a narrator recounts the lifelong relationship of a boy with an apple tree and warns of the dire consequences of climate change.

At a Stop On the Road to The City, by Kai DonDero, is a philosophical conversation about escapism and not being on the way to the Archive of the 14 Human Fears.

In Monster Mash, by Jalice Oritz-Corral, three monster activists, a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost, complain on a podcast about human misconceptions.

The Wrong Box, by Richard Pauli, tracks a customer service representative of the Conundrum Corporation rattling an innocent bystander of a caller.

Kaylee and Adelyn, by Elizabeth Shannon, is a story of grief, gun violence and being a twin.

The directors include: Tina Canady, Penelope Chan, Bird Pope, Steven Satta and Liam Watkins.

The cast features local actors: Margaret Condon, John Dignam, Emma Grace Dunbar, Mira Lamson Klein, Raechel Mann, Broadus Nesbitt III, Emma Staisloff, Mo Steward, Bex Vega and Alexander Velasco.

Coordinating this year's festival is Brandon Rashad Butts who directed Thanksgiving Play at FPCT last fall. FPCT Managing Director Brad Norris is producing the festival.



The show runs Friday-Sunday, August 11-27. Tickets are $24. For tickets and additional information about these performances, please visit Click Here or call (410) 878-0228. Flex passes and group discounts are available. FPCT offers a Pay What You Can Preview on August 10th.

Visit the website for current COVID protocol.

For decades, this volunteer, non-profit has presented diverse, challenging, and entertaining theater to the Baltimore through a combination of acclaimed contemporary plays, local Baltimore premieres and time-tested favorites. All are welcome in this inclusive, creative, artistic space that serves as a neighborhood anchor in Upper Fells Point and in the Greater Baltimore cultural community.

Fells Point Corner Theatre is housed in an 1850 firehouse located at 251 S. Ann Street in Upper Fells Point, the result of a merger between two community theaters in the greater Fells Point area: the Fells Point Theatre, and the Corner Theatre in 1987. Fells Point Corner Theatre is a fully nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization operating under the corporate name Bristol Players for the past 30 plus years.