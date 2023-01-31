FUNNY GIRL, THE WIZ & More Set for Hippodrome Theatre 2023/2024 Broadway Series

The new 2023/2024 CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Hippodrome Broadway Series has been announced!

The season kicks off with the pre-Broadway revival of THE WIZ which is launching its tour from Baltimore (also home of the 1974 premiere of the musical) followed by the first U.S. national tour of FUNNY GIRL, which features one of the most iconic scores of all time. Rounding out 2023 and the winner of ten Tony Awards® (including best musical) is MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, a spectacular production that brings Baz Luhrmann's 2001 revolutionary film to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Starting off 2024 is MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the feel-good, family-friendly comedy followed by the national tour launch of a spectacularly updated production of PETER PAN. The concludes with Baltimore debuts of CLUE, which is based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, and Broadway smash hit BEETLEJUICE, a hilarious musical that tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Season options include two shows' triumphant return to the Hippodrome: nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and the ultimate feel-good musical told through the timeless hits of ABBA, MAMMA MIA!

"The Hippodrome Broadway series offers the best of Broadway right in your very own backyard," says Legler. "We are extremely proud to offer exciting productions to theatregoers and anchor two national tour launches during the 2023/2024 season. We look forward to welcoming our dedicated subscribers and loyal patrons to the Hippodrome for what promises to be another breathtaking year of theatre in Baltimore."

THE WIZ

Sept. 26-Oct. 1, 2023

Everybody Rejoice! The Tony Award-winning musical THE WIZ is back in Baltimore!



Producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, and Ambassador Theatre Group present an all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz, adapted from The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum. The highly anticipated Broadway revival of The Wiz returns "home" to stages across America in an all-new Pre-Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. The tour begins in The Wiz's original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway-from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as "Ease on Down the Road," which became the show's break-out single, and the bona fide classic "Home" in this spectacular revival.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce's "Single Ladies"), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.

The Wiz design team will include scenic design by Academy Award-winning Hannah Beachler (Black Panther, Beyonce's Black is King and Lemonade), costume design by Emmy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award-nominated Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award-winning Ryan J. O'Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man) and wig design by Academy Award-winning Mia Neal (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. So everybody rejoice! An all-new 21st-Century WIZ is sliding into an Emerald city near you. For more information about THE WIZ, visit: WizMusical.com

FUNNY GIRL

Oct. 24-29, 2023

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People," this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Dec. 5-17, 2023

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2024

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Baltimore in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call "wonderful, heart-warming and laugh-out-loud funny" (Manchester Evening News) and "a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

PETER PAN

Feb. 20-25, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including "I'm Flying", "I Gotta Crow", "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland". PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

CLUE

May 7-12, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

BEETLEJUICE

June 25-30, 2024

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Baltimore.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

2023/2024 Season Options:

THE BOOK OF MORMON

March 19-24, 2024

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

MAMMA MIA!

April 16-21, 2024

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

The Hippodrome's seven-show subscription package includes:

THE WIZ | Sept. 26-Oct. 1, 2023

FUNNY GIRL | Oct. 24-29, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL | Dec. 5-17, 2023

MRS. DOUBTFIRE | Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2024

PETER PAN | Feb. 20-25, 2024

CLUE | May 7-12, 2024

BEETLEJUICE | June 25-30, 2024

Season options include:

THE BOOK OF MORMON | March 19-24, 2024

MAMMA MIA! | April 16-21, 2024

Current subscribers are invited to renew their subscriptions starting January 31 and will receive an email with more information. Patrons seeking new seven-show subscriptions for the Hippodrome's impressive upcoming season can join the Hippodrome's wait list to be among the first in line, with new subscription packages going on sale in Spring 2023. The seven-show package prices begin at just $263.

Purchasing is available:

Online at BaltimoreHippodrome.com/season

By phone at 800.343.3103 (M-F, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

In-person at the Hippodrome Theatre Box office at the corner of Eutaw and Baltimore Streets (M-F, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and performances dates 11 a.m. - curtain)

Individual ticket on-sale dates will be announced throughout the year. Groups of 10 or more should contact Groups@BaltimoreHippodrome.com.

Current subscribers will receive announcements via email. The Hippodrome Broadway Series offers an array of subscriber benefits including:

Priority purchase opportunities and a flexible six-part payment plan

Dedicated patron services

Exchange privileges

Upgrade opportunities

In addition, subscribers can take advantage of Hippodrome Live special offers plus membership privileges to Broadway Across America, a national network of more than 48 North American cities where Broadway is presented. *Benefits may not apply to all shows.

Health and safety protocols at the Hippodrome Theatre:

Health and safety protocols may be in effect for the performances in this season. Updates will be sent to ticket holders before each event or posted on our Health & Safety page. All ticket holders are required to comply.