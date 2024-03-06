Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute.
Forbidden Broadway'S GREATEST HITS comes to The John E. Ravekes Theatre this week!
In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in an entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters at the CCBC Dundalk College Community Center.
Tickets available for all performances, March 8, 9 at 8 p.m., March 10 at 3 p.m. FREE for CCBC students with current ID.
Tickets may be purchased here or by calling the Box Office (443) 840-ARTS.
