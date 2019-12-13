David Gaines Comes to Baltimore with Solo Show 7 (x1) SAMURI

David Gaines comes to Baltimore with his extraordinary solo show 7 (x1) Samurai, for two performances only December 21st & 22nd.

7 (x1) Samurai is an hour-long, acrobatic, wordless, cartoon-styled solo rendition of Kurosawa's classic 3 hour epic film The Seven Samurai. It is breathtaking, memorable, and astonishingly funny.

Energetic, ridiculous, hilarious, and acrobatic, it is a thrilling demonstration of movement, gesture, rhythm, mask work (with two Kabuki inspired masks), vocalized sound effects, deft character portrayals, and a mischievous sense of humor. With just these tools, an epic and timeless story is brought to life on the wide screen of the audience's imagination.

Info:

7 (x1) Samurai

December 21 & 22

Showtimes:

December 21 @ 8pm

December 22 @ 3pm

Tickets:

General Admission - $25

Student/Senior/Artist/Military - $20

Tickets: https://theatreproject.ticketspice.com/7x1-samurai



