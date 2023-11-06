DRAG THE HALLS Comes to the Olney Theatre Next Month

Drag is back for the holidays at Olney Theatre Center with Drag the Halls, two nights of holiday-themed performances on December 8 and 9 in the 1938 Original Theatre. Created by and starring Echinacea Monroe (Solomon Parker III, Lola in Olney Theatre's Kinky Boots), Evon Dior Michelle (Baltimore's Drag Performer of the Year, aka Devon Vaow), and Tiarra Missou (David Singleton, also of Kinky Boots), the show promises to be a holiday celebration in song, dance, and heels. Both Friday and Saturday nights begin at 8:00 pm, and tickets ($36) may be purchased at Click Here or by calling the box office at 301-924-3400.

Kevin McAllister, the director of Curated Programs at Olney Theatre said, “When I think of unapologetic joy, love and light, humor, family, gifts and just plain fun I think of the holidays. I also this of Evon, Tiarra, and Echinacea. These three performers have been gifts to my life over the years and even bigger gifts to Olney Theatre Center. For the holidays, this year we thought we'd share their gifts with you one more time and let them put together a full show of their own, with live singing, a band, amazing lip synching, and mind blowing costumes. You won't want to miss this. Yes, there will even be a few surprise special guests as well. Don't miss these hilarious entertainers as they Drag The Halls.”

This will be the final public event in the 1938 Original Theatre before it goes offline for renovations in the New Year. More information about those renovations is available at stagingthefuture.org

About the performers:

Devon Vaow (Evon Dior Michelle) is the co-founder and director of the country's largest drag production company, SADBrunch. Devon, aka Evon Michelle, is known for his work ethic, ability to captivate a crowd, and his drive to bring opportunity to queer performers, particularly drag performers of color all over the nation. For over 10 years he has traveled up and down the East Coast emceeing and performing at venues and drag events including numerous Pride festivals,. In 2020, he won the title of Baltimore's Drag Performer of the Year and hosted Olney Theatre Center's first-ever drag show in 2021.

Solomon Parker III (Echinacea Monroe) wowed Olney Theatre Center audiences with his critically acclaimed performance as Lola in 2023's Kinky Boots. DC AREA: Signature Theater: The Color Purple (Harpo), Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder Cabaret, RENT, Ain't Misbehavin' (Andre), Grand Hotel, Billy Elliot, Jesus Christ Superstar. Ford's Theatre: A Christmas Carol, Grace the Musical (Lawrence), The Wiz. Monumental Theatre Co: Pippin (Leading Player) [Helen Hayes nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Musical], Sunday Funday (Host), Montgomery, Bashful. Keegan Theatre: Legally Blonde, Halloween Gala ‘21. Toby's Dinner Theatre: Kinky Boots, Dreamgirls, Hairspray; Red Branch Theatre Company: Dogfight. Film: After Midnight dir. Jared Grimes, Signature Vinyl. EDUCATION: AA in Theatre Performance Montgomery College. Instagram @thesolomonexperience @echinaceamonroe

David Singleton (Tiarra Missou) is a MD based performer, choreographer, and drag superstar (@thetiaramissou on Instagram), who in addition to acting as one of Lola's Angels in Kinky Boots also was in the ensembles of Beauty, and the Beast and Elf. Toby's Dinner Theatre: Kinky Boots (Angel/Co Choreographer), Dreamgirls, Young Frankenstein (Ziggy), Newsies, The Bodyguard. Artscentric: RENT (Angel), Sister Act (TJ), Snapshots. Education: Theatre Performance, Montgomery College.