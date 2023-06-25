Cumberland Theatre to Present ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Next Month

The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 35th Main Stage Season with the juke box musical Escape to Margaritaville featuring the song catalogue of Jimmy Buffett. The show will run July 6th - 23rd.

Written in 2017 by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, based on the songs of Buffett, Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the singer's most-loved classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise", "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more. The story revolves around Tully, a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer who thinks he's got life all figured out-until a beautiful tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

Heading the cast as Tulley will be actor Patrick O'Konis who is making his Cumberland Theatre debut. Originally from Massachusetts, O'Konis is now based in NYC and was most recently seen in The Stranger Things Experience. Also appearing at CT for the first time will be Emily Flack as Rachel. A graduate of William and Mary College with a degree in Theatre and Music, Flack was most recently seen as Frenchy in Grease at Toby's Dinner Theatre.

Also appearing in principal roles are Josh Ruppenkamp as Brick and Tori Weaver as Tammy. Ruppenkamp has been seen in several CT shows including The 25th Annual Putnam Co. Spelling Bee, Sweeny Todd, Assassins and, most recently, A Christmas Carol. Weaver is making her CT debut. A Maryland, native, she graduated from AMDA in New York and performs frequently with the Maryland Ensemble Theatre in Frederick where she is a company member.

Playing the staff of the Margaritaville hotel are Krystal Pope as Marley, Zye Reid as Jamal and Mikey Virts as J.D.. Pope hails from Arizona and has appeared at CT in American Son and The Haunting of Hill House. Reid made his CT debut in this season's production of The Prom. Virts resides in Oakland, where he serves as Artistic Director of the Our Town Theatre. He was recently seen on the CT stage as Steve in August: Osage County and Tally-ho Thompson in The Wisdom of Eve.

Rounding out the cast are Kassidy Andris, Morganne Chu, Caleb Friend, Kiersten Gasemey, Grace Lacount, Brendon McCabe, and Brian Records.

The show's creative team includes Bill Dennison (director), Kimberli Rowley (choreographer), Mikayla Dodge (vocal coach), Laura Godfrey (rehearsal pianist), Rhett Wolford (scenic designer), Reed Simiele (lighting designer), Cody Gilliam (costume designer), and Eric Ringler (props designer). The run crew is comprised of Marty Jellison (stage manager) and Kiersten Gasemy (dance captain).

The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8:00 pm and Sunday performances at 2:00 pm, for the exception of Saturday, July 8th when the show begins at 2:00 pm and will be followed by the annual block party, which will be parrot-head themed. The block party will include games, prizes, a Buffett cover band and options to purchase food items. All proceeds benefit the theatre.

There will be eight VIP bar seats available for each performance which include swag bags, front row seating and beverages. Each Friday, Western Maryland Distributing will host a happy hour from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm in the lobby prior to the performance featuring discounted beverages. There will be a complimentary wine and cheese reception following the official opening on July 7th.