Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow to Present JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow Youth Program will present their first show of the 2024 season, James and the Giant Peach, based on the classic book by Roald Dahl. The show will run April 11th - 14th and play for five performances.

Dahl's fantastical tale tells the story of a boy, his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean on a giant piece of fruit.

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach... and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James' quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.

The Stars of Tomorrow program features local actors 5 - 20 years old and the shows are appropriate for all ages. The program was created in 2019 with assistance from a grant from the Halmos Foundation of the Community Trust Fund.

The show features Oliver Nau (James), Jace Courrier (Ladalord), Peyton Lewis (Aunt Spiker), Ryleigh Lewis (Aunt Sponge), Rowan Dickson (Ladybug), Penny Bogart (Earthworm), Lincoln Vanmeter (Grasshopper), Loralei Weisenmiller (Spider) and DJ Rinard (Centipede).

The supporting cast includes Alice Wecker, Ava Sullivan, Bea Nau, Conor Roach, Cordelia Israel, Dylan Rando, Emmet Berhow, Lilianna Tagliaferro, Logan Grapes, Mackenzie Dunaway, Madelyn Hook, Margaret Prestianni, Nola Logsdon, Olive Wolford, Patrick Rinard, Sofia Grapes and Tracy Yutzy.

The show is under the direction of Marty Jellison with music direction by Mikayla Dodge and choreography by Jessica Grapes. The design team for the show is comprised of Rhett Wolford (set and lighting design), Jennifer Clark (costume design) and Wolford, Jellison and Anthony Tagliaferro (props design).

Evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday begin at 7:00 pm. There will be a matinee on both Saturday and Sunday starting at 2:00 pm.