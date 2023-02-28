Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CRISIS MODE: Living Pilipino in America Comes to the Strand Theater

The production opens live on Friday, March 17, 2023, and runs through Sunday, April 2nd.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The Strand Theater Company continues its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric theatre company with the World Premiere production of Crisis Mode: Living Pilipino in America, written and performed by Cori Dioquino. Directed by Tara Cariaso. Choreography by Catrece Ann Tipon.

In this one-person piece, Cori Dioquino explores the complexities of her own identity as she navigates through the three major identity crises of her life. Crisis Mode weaves Dioquino's personal history with that of her motherland - The Philippines - and its complicated relationship to the United States through dance, movement, music and art. With each crisis, she shares her experiences growing up an immigrant in the "Land of the Free", coping with hidden mental health issues, and her gradual transition from "Proud Pinoy" to "Generic Asian".

Crisis Mode: Living Pilipino in America opens live on Friday, March 17, 2023, and runs through Sunday, April 2nd.

Thursday-Saturday performances start at 8pm, Sunday matinees start at 2pm. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors, and artists.

Additional online performances will be available to patrons March 30- April 16.

All live performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Mask wearing is required for attendance.

Live Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, March 17, 8pm, Opening Night

Sunday, March 19, 2pm

Friday, March 24, 8pm

Saturday, March 25, 8pm

Thursday, March 30, 8pm

Sunday, April 2, 2pm

Ticket Information: Visit www.strand-theater.org to purchase tickets.

Ticket Prices: General Admission - $20, Student/Senior/Artist - $10




Baltimore Center Stage to Welcome Artists And Thought Leaders For Special Spring One Night Photo
Baltimore Center Stage to Welcome Artists And Thought Leaders For Special Spring One Night Only Events
Baltimore Center Stage has announced a series of events that highlight the region's hottest talent and thought leaders throughout the Spring 2023 season.
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to McDaniel College Next Month Photo
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to McDaniel College Next Month
McDaniel College theatre arts students perform in “Heathers The Musical,” written by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. Performances are Thursday, March 2-Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m., in WMC Alumni Hall at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Maryland.
Cumberland Theatres 35th Season Continues With Hollywood Classic THE WISDOM OF EVE Photo
Cumberland Theatre's 35th Season Continues With Hollywood Classic THE WISDOM OF EVE
The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 35th Anniversary Season with the stage version of the classic film All About Eve on Friday, March 10th.
Just Off Broadway Presents BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE By Leonard Gershe Photo
Just Off Broadway Presents BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE By Leonard Gershe
This spring, Baltimore based community theatre Just Off Broadway will present as its first production of 2023, the not-often-produced classic, Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe, May 5-14, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Baltimore Center Stage to Welcome Artists And Thought Leaders For Special Spring One Night Only EventsBaltimore Center Stage to Welcome Artists And Thought Leaders For Special Spring One Night Only Events
February 24, 2023

Baltimore Center Stage has announced a series of events that highlight the region's hottest talent and thought leaders throughout the Spring 2023 season.
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to McDaniel College Next MonthHEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to McDaniel College Next Month
February 22, 2023

McDaniel College theatre arts students perform in “Heathers The Musical,” written by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. Performances are Thursday, March 2-Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m., in WMC Alumni Hall at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Maryland.
Cumberland Theatre's 35th Season Continues With Hollywood Classic THE WISDOM OF EVECumberland Theatre's 35th Season Continues With Hollywood Classic THE WISDOM OF EVE
February 22, 2023

The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 35th Anniversary Season with the stage version of the classic film All About Eve on Friday, March 10th.
Just Off Broadway Presents BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE By Leonard GersheJust Off Broadway Presents BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE By Leonard Gershe
February 21, 2023

This spring, Baltimore based community theatre Just Off Broadway will present as its first production of 2023, the not-often-produced classic, Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe, May 5-14, 2023.
The Maryland Theatre Collective Announces 2023/2024 Season Featuring FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL & MoreThe Maryland Theatre Collective Announces 2023/2024 Season Featuring FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL & More
February 20, 2023

The Maryland Theatre Collective has announced their full 2023/2024 season of shows to the public. The group's entire inaugural mainstage season is to run March 2023 through May 2024 and will take place in various venues at The Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park, MD.
share