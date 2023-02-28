CRISIS MODE: Living Pilipino in America Comes to the Strand Theater

The Strand Theater Company continues its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric theatre company with the World Premiere production of Crisis Mode: Living Pilipino in America, written and performed by Cori Dioquino. Directed by Tara Cariaso. Choreography by Catrece Ann Tipon.

In this one-person piece, Cori Dioquino explores the complexities of her own identity as she navigates through the three major identity crises of her life. Crisis Mode weaves Dioquino's personal history with that of her motherland - The Philippines - and its complicated relationship to the United States through dance, movement, music and art. With each crisis, she shares her experiences growing up an immigrant in the "Land of the Free", coping with hidden mental health issues, and her gradual transition from "Proud Pinoy" to "Generic Asian".

Crisis Mode: Living Pilipino in America opens live on Friday, March 17, 2023, and runs through Sunday, April 2nd.

Thursday-Saturday performances start at 8pm, Sunday matinees start at 2pm. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors, and artists.

Additional online performances will be available to patrons March 30- April 16.

All live performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Mask wearing is required for attendance.

Live Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, March 17, 8pm, Opening Night

Sunday, March 19, 2pm

Friday, March 24, 8pm

Saturday, March 25, 8pm

Thursday, March 30, 8pm

Sunday, April 2, 2pm

Ticket Information: Visit www.strand-theater.org to purchase tickets.

Ticket Prices: General Admission - $20, Student/Senior/Artist - $10