CHESS Kicks-Off Vagabond Players 108th Season

Vagabond Players will begin its 108th season with the highly acclaimed musical CHESS - music by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, lyrics by Tim Rice (based on an idea by Tim Rice) and directed by Stephen Deininger.

During the height of the Cold War, the renowned game of chess becomes a battleground for romantic rivalries, super-power politics, and international intrigue as two great chess masters, an American and a Russian, meet to fight it out for the world championship and the love of one woman. From Tyrol to Thailand, the players, lovers, politicians, and spies manipulate and are manipulated to the pulse of a monumental score by the ABBA team that includes such classics as “One Night in Bangkok” an “Heaven Help My Heart.”

CHESS opens Friday, Oct. 20 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 19, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., and a special $16 Thursdays on Broadway performance on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway in historic Fells Point, the Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons CHESS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com.