CHESS Kicks-Off Vagabond Players 108th Season

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Vagabond Players will begin its 108th season with the highly acclaimed musical CHESS - music by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, lyrics by Tim Rice (based on an idea by Tim Rice) and directed by Stephen Deininger.

During the height of the Cold War, the renowned game of chess becomes a battleground for romantic rivalries, super-power politics, and international intrigue as two great chess masters, an American and a Russian, meet to fight it out for the world championship and the love of one woman. From Tyrol to Thailand, the players, lovers, politicians, and spies manipulate and are manipulated to the pulse of a monumental score by the ABBA team that includes such classics as “One Night in Bangkok” an “Heaven Help My Heart.”  

CHESS opens Friday, Oct. 20 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 19, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., and a special $16 Thursdays on Broadway performance on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org.  Special group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway in historic Fells Point, the Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons CHESS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com.




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Review: Lots To Like In ChesShakes Production of Shakespeares AS YOU LIKE IT Photo
Review: Lots To Like In ChesShakes Production of Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company ensemble performers are quick on their feet, perfect in their enunciation, energetic and expressive as they deliver Shakespearean favorite plot elements of upper class people in forests, merriment, witty banter, love triangles, and everyone getting married. The action is fast-paced, the set stunning and immersive.

2
THE EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL To Invade Cumberland Theatre This Month Photo
THE EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL To Invade Cumberland Theatre This Month

Evil Dead the Musical brings the cult classic horror films to the stage at Cumberland Theatre. With a fresh-faced young cast, this parody musical promises a crazy, funny, and bloody theatrical experience. Don't miss the chance to see this cult sensation in action!

3
Cumberland Theatre Presents HORROR MOVIE TRIVA AT THE CABIN IN THE WOODS Photo
Cumberland Theatre Presents HORROR MOVIE TRIVA AT THE CABIN IN THE WOODS

Join actor Bill Dennison for a spooky night of Horror Movie Trivia at the Cabin in the Woods. Test your horror film knowledge and compete for a chance to win a CT prize pack. Tickets are $10 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Cumberland Theatre.

4
THINK PINK! A GAY PLAY FESTIVAL Presented By Pink Pen Theatre Tackles Ticklish Situations Photo
THINK PINK! A GAY PLAY FESTIVAL Presented By Pink Pen Theatre Tackles Ticklish Situations With Sensitivity And Heart

THINK PINK is new material presented in the form of short plays, snippets of humanity, gently delivered, with a twist on a topic you might take for granted. The ensemble performers work also as stage crew, literally putting together each set from modular pieces. The final sequence makes a strong statement about community and what makes one.

