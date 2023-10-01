BlackRock Center For The Arts Announces Twenty-Second Season

BlackRock Center for the Arts has announced its 22nd season of programming as a dedicated hub for inspiring performing and visual arts experiences in the most diverse county in the United States, Montgomery County, Md.

With a mission to explore, celebrate, and engage in the arts in a welcoming and intimate setting, BlackRock is poised to captivate the hearts of its community for another season with more than fifteen events! “This new season of programs is a vibrant collection of creativity that promises to inspire, enlighten, and move us as we celebrate culture, embrace diversity, and showcase the transformative power of the arts in the heart of Montgomery County,” said CEO of BlackRock Center for the Arts, Katie Hecklinger.

Highlights

BlackRock launched the season with a phenomenal celebration of African Dance, Drum & Culture curated and performed by Soul in Motion. This Sunday October 1 celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latin Rhythms Festival from 6 PM – 10 PM. In November, get a Celtic experience that only the Tartan Terrors can deliver and Celebrate 50-Years of Hip Hop with WORDSMITH & DJ Oso Fresh! Bring the joy through December with Tula's Holiday Drag Show and After Party! Keep the season's joyful energy up in winter with Say It Loud: The JoGo Projectt and Sons of Mystro. And welcome spring with Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band.

BlackRock is proud to announce its second in-house directed and produced show, The Color Purple. This show is part of BlackRock's own professionally produced shows including last season's hit Dreamgirls.

Visit the full Calendar of events and performances here and below.

Join BlackRock for a season filled with creativity, inspiration, and community. BlackRock Center for the Arts invites everyone to be part of this exciting journey into the world of performing and visual arts.

Full Season Program

Latin Rhythms: The Que Rico Group; featuring Salsa and Bachata Experience

10/1/2023

Join BlackRock as we celebrate the fullness of Latin culture and contribution with a full evening of heart-pounding, energetic, caliente fun!

10/7/2023

2:00-5:00 pm

Guest curated by Artist Murat Cem Mengüç w/ BlackRock Gallery Director Joshua Gamma





10/14/2023

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is coming to BlackRock!



Adventure awaits as your family is whisked away to enjoy a musical safari of elephants, giraffes, lions, and zebras. Get ready to rock and roll with the BSO Percussion section and host Maria Broom.



10/14/2023

Calling all lil' pumpkins for the cutest festival you've ever seen - join us for hourly costume parades, pumpkins, refreshments and more!



10/14/2023

Calling all lil' pumpkins, astronauts, witches, superheroes, and beyond!



During the 4th Annual Lil' Pumpkins Festival, join us for hourly Spooky Dance Parties in our decked-out BlackBox.



10/14/2023

Bring your lawn chairs or comfy blankets and enjoy the fun family film, Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie, on the big screen!

10/19/2023

Discover "Colores," an exceptional art exhibit and art sale from local latino artists co-hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce and the BlackRock Center for the Arts. Join us for an enriching experience as artists showcase their unique creations.

10/27/2023

Theft, arson and murder are not the only things to worry about at an inn where paranormal is the new normal.

10/28/2023

Join us to kick off our latest exhibit - Let Us Compare Origins (On View: 28 Oct–23 Dec 2023). Feat. a guest DJ set and light refreshments.

10/28/2023

Filmed right here in Montgomery County, THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT is a horror classic that follows a trio of filmmakers on what should have been a simple walk in the woods but quickly becomes an excursion into heart-stopping terror.

10/29/2023

Theft, arson and murder are not the only things to worry about at an inn where paranormal is the new normal.

11/11/2023

The BlackRock Center for the Arts Artisan's Market is back!

11/11/2023

Join us for a rare and exquisite evening your palette will never forget. Support the arts while you sample different single cask, single malt scotches representing the regions of Scotland.

11/11/2023

Tartan Terrors bring their Celtic Invasion to festivals and shows across North America, blending the energy of a rock show with humour and stepdance.

11/18/2023

November is National Hip-Hop History Month! Join BlackRock as we Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop with WORDSMITH.



11/18/2023

Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop BlackRock welcomes the legendary DJ OSO FRESH back to the BlackBox as he mixes the hottest Classic School Hip-Hop



Upcounty Record Fair

12/2/2023

Record vendors, all vinyl DJ sets by DJ Oso Fresh + Vinyl Headz and more

FA23 Ballet Demonstrations

12/8/2023

12/8/2023

Ready to bring in the holidays DC-style? Join Billboard charting keyboardist Marcus Johnson for a funky night to remember!

Artisan Market (Celebrates the Season)

12/9/2023

12/15/2023

The first rule of the office holiday party is not to embarrass yourself. The second rule is not to kill anyone. But sometimes, rules are meant to be broken.

12/16/2023

Following last season's sold-out Ladies of Hip-Hop Drag Show, the inimitable Tula is back for the ultimate Holiday Drag Evening!

12/16/2023

Following Tula's Holiday Drag Show, stay warm with us at our Dance After Party, featuring one of the hottest DJs in the DMV - and of course, Tula and friends!



A Taste for Murder Productions Presents: THE LAST NOEL by Dean Fiala

12/17/2023

The first rule of the office holiday party is not to embarrass yourself. The second rule is not to kill anyone. But sometimes, rules are meant to be broken.



FA23 Music Demonstrations (Piano)

12/17/2023



FA23 Music Demonstrations (Violin)

12/17/2023



Say It Loud - Film Festival and Musical Salute to Sam Cooke & Aretha Franklin

1/13/2024

1/13/2024

The JoGo Project is an ensemble based in Washington, DC dedicated to preserving and promoting DC's indigenous music - Go-Go.

2/2/2024

Get serenaded by the violin virtuosos - Sons of Mystro!

2/10/2024

Join us for an evening of traditional and contemporary music from all over the world – including classics such as Scotland the Brave and Amazing Grace, American standards like Shenandoah, and world class jigs, reels and more!



Valentines Day Event

2/14/2023



Black History Month Dance Fest & Step Show

2/23/24 thru 2/25/2024

3/9/2024 - 4/21/2024

On View: 09 MAR-21 APR

3/10/2023

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is coming back to BlackRock!



Teddy Bears, Polar Bears, and many other bears are front and center along with Maria Broom and a Jazz Quartet.

3/10/2024

Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira bring a concert filled with high-energy tunes and soulful songs; with nuanced fiddle-cello interplay, vocal harmonies, lively step dancing, and French Canadian foot percussion.

3/10/2024

Mustard's Retreat has been delighting audiences by telling stories for 40 years. They will give you things to laugh about for days to come and remember for years. Tales of stupid frogs, wandering cadavers, haunted bridges and techo-nerds, memories of small towns and high school, first loves and last, and places we've been... or maybe just dreamed of.



Art Enlightens Mardi Gras

3/22/2024

Join us for our Art Enlightens Dinner and Award Ceremony, followed by a Mainstage performance by Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.! The Creole cousin of jazz, Zydeco music will have you up dancing in the aisles no matter your age or abilities.

3/22/2024

The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band derived from the Late Great Stanley Dural Jr. also known as Buckwheat Zydeco. This Grammy and Emmy Award Winning band has performed over 2,500 shows and a host of television appearances.



Carrying on his Father's legacy and band, Stanley ‘Buckwheat' Dural Jr. now leads the bands in his legendary father's footsteps.

3/30/2024

Founded in 2004 by Artistic Director Richard Scerbo, INSCAPE Chamber Orchestra is pushing the boundaries of classical music in riveting performances that reach across genres and generations, and transcend the confines of the traditional classical concert experience.

4/12/24

4/13/24

4/14/24



4/19/24

4/20/24

4/21/24

Art League of Germantown Exhibit & Spring Sale

4/26/2024

On View: 26 APR–02 JUNE

Ragdolls

5/28/2023

Drag Bingo

6/8/2024

Following last season’s sold-out Ladies of Hip-Hop Drag Show, the inimitable Tula is back for the ultimate bingo night! Join Tula and her friends as they provide a bingo experience unlike any other!



Juneteenth Celebration

6/15/2024