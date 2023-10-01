BlackRock Center For The Arts Announces Twenty-Second Season

View the full season calendar here!

By: Oct. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

BlackRock Center For The Arts Announces Twenty-Second Season

BlackRock Center For The Arts Announces Twenty-Second Season

BlackRock Center for the Arts has announced its 22nd season of programming as a dedicated hub for inspiring performing and visual arts experiences in the most diverse county in the United States, Montgomery County, Md.   

With a mission to explore, celebrate, and engage in the arts in a welcoming and intimate setting, BlackRock is poised to captivate the hearts of its community for another season with more than fifteen events! “This new season of programs is a vibrant collection of creativity that promises to inspire, enlighten, and move us as we celebrate culture, embrace diversity, and showcase the transformative power of the arts in the heart of Montgomery County,” said CEO of BlackRock Center for the Arts, Katie Hecklinger

Highlights

BlackRock launched the season with a phenomenal celebration of African Dance, Drum & Culture curated and performed by Soul in Motion. This Sunday October 1 celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latin Rhythms Festival from 6 PM – 10 PM. In November, get a Celtic experience that only the Tartan Terrors can deliver and Celebrate 50-Years of Hip Hop with WORDSMITH & DJ Oso Fresh! Bring the joy through December with Tula's Holiday Drag Show and After Party! Keep the season's joyful energy up in winter with Say It Loud: The JoGo Projectt and Sons of Mystro. And welcome spring with Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

BlackRock is proud to announce its second in-house directed and produced show, The Color Purple. This show is part of BlackRock's own professionally produced shows including last season's hit Dreamgirls

Visit the full Calendar of events and performances here and below. 

Join BlackRock for a season filled with creativity, inspiration, and community. BlackRock Center for the Arts invites everyone to be part of this exciting journey into the world of performing and visual arts. 

 

Full Season Program 

 

Latin Rhythms: The Que Rico Group; featuring Salsa and Bachata Experience 

10/1/2023 

Join BlackRock as we celebrate the fullness of Latin culture and contribution with a full evening of heart-pounding, energetic, caliente fun! 

Zion: Let My Children Hear Music Reception 

10/7/2023 

2:00-5:00 pm
Guest curated by Artist Murat Cem Mengüç w/ BlackRock Gallery Director Joshua Gamma

 

BSO Music Box Concert: On Safari 

10/14/2023 

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is coming to BlackRock!

Adventure awaits as your family is whisked away to enjoy a musical safari of elephants, giraffes, lions, and zebras. Get ready to rock and roll with the BSO Percussion section and host Maria Broom.
 

Artisan Market (Lil' Pumpkins Festival) 

10/14/2023 

Calling all lil' pumpkins for the cutest festival you've ever seen - join us for hourly costume parades, pumpkins, refreshments and more!  
 

Spooky Dance Party! 

10/14/2023 

Calling all lil' pumpkins, astronauts, witches, superheroes, and beyond!

During the 4th Annual Lil' Pumpkins Festival, join us for hourly Spooky Dance Parties in our decked-out BlackBox.  
 

Free Movies Under the Stars - Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie (2005) 

10/14/2023 

Bring your lawn chairs or comfy blankets and enjoy the fun family film, Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie, on the big screen! 


Colores 

10/19/2023 

Discover "Colores," an exceptional art exhibit and art sale from local latino artists co-hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce and the BlackRock Center for the Arts. Join us for an enriching experience as artists showcase their unique creations.  


A Taste for Murder Productions Presents: Polter-Heist by Tony Schwartz & Marylou Ambrose 

10/27/2023 

Theft, arson and murder are not the only things to worry about at an inn where paranormal is the new normal. 


Erick Antonio Benitez Let Us Compare Origins (Opening Reception) 

10/28/2023 

Join us to kick off our latest exhibit - Let Us Compare Origins (On View: 28 Oct–23 Dec 2023). Feat. a guest DJ set and light refreshments. 

 

Blair Witch Project 

10/28/2023 

Filmed right here in Montgomery County, THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT is a horror classic that follows a trio of filmmakers on what should have been a simple walk in the woods but quickly becomes an excursion into heart-stopping terror. 

 

A Taste for Murder Productions Presents: Polter-Heist by Tony Schwartz & Marylou Ambrose 

10/29/2023 

Theft, arson and murder are not the only things to worry about at an inn where paranormal is the new normal. 

 

Artisan's Market 

11/11/2023 

The BlackRock Center for the Arts Artisan's Market is back! 

 

Scotch Tasting Fundraiser 

11/11/2023 

Join us for a rare and exquisite evening your palette will never forget. Support the arts while you sample different single cask, single malt scotches representing the regions of Scotland. 

 

Tartan Terrors
 

11/11/2023 

Tartan Terrors bring their Celtic Invasion to festivals and shows across North America, blending the energy of a rock show with humour and stepdance. 

 

A 50th Anniversary Celebration with Wordsmith 

11/18/2023 

November is National Hip-Hop History Month! Join BlackRock as we Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop with  WORDSMITH. 
 

A 50th Anniversary Celebration with DJ OSO FRESH 

11/18/2023 

Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop BlackRock welcomes the legendary DJ OSO FRESH back to the BlackBox as he mixes the hottest Classic School Hip-Hop 


Upcounty Record Fair 

12/2/2023 

Record vendors, all vinyl DJ sets by DJ Oso Fresh + Vinyl Headz and more 

 

FA23 Ballet Demonstrations 

12/8/2023 

 

BlackBox Live: Crank + Flo with Marcus Johnson 

12/8/2023 

Ready to bring in the holidays DC-style? Join Billboard charting keyboardist Marcus Johnson for a funky night to remember! 

 

Artisan Market (Celebrates the Season) 

12/9/2023 

 

A Taste for Murder Productions Presents: THE LAST NOEL 

12/15/2023 

The first rule of the office holiday party is not to embarrass yourself. The second rule is not to kill anyone.  But sometimes, rules are meant to be broken. 

 

Tula's Holiday Drag Show 

12/16/2023 

Following last season's sold-out Ladies of Hip-Hop Drag Show, the inimitable Tula is back for the ultimate Holiday Drag Evening! 


Tula's Holiday After Party with DJ FARRAH FLOSSCETT 

12/16/2023 

Following Tula's Holiday Drag Show, stay warm with us at our Dance After Party, featuring one of the hottest DJs in the DMV - and of course, Tula and friends! 


A Taste for Murder Productions Presents: THE LAST NOEL by Dean Fiala 

12/17/2023 

The first rule of the office holiday party is not to embarrass yourself. The second rule is not to kill anyone.  But sometimes, rules are meant to be broken. 


FA23 Music Demonstrations (Piano) 

12/17/2023 


FA23 Music Demonstrations (Violin) 

12/17/2023 


Say It Loud -  Film Festival and Musical Salute to Sam Cooke & Aretha Franklin 

1/13/2024 

More info will be needed to market this festival-style event! Jogo tickets are live, we will want to confirm movie selections and build a page for the full day like we did for Latin Rhythms- movies on eventbrite? 


Say It Loud: The JoGo Project featuring Elijah Jamal Balbed & Desiree Jordan 

1/13/2024 

The JoGo Project is an ensemble based in Washington, DC dedicated to preserving and promoting DC's indigenous music - Go-Go. 


Sons of Mystro 

2/2/2024 

Get serenaded by the violin virtuosos - Sons of Mystro! 


MacMillan Pipe Band 

2/10/2024 

Join us for an evening of traditional and contemporary music from all over the world – including classics such as Scotland the Brave and Amazing Grace, American standards like Shenandoah, and world class jigs, reels and more!  


Valentines Day Event 

2/14/2023 


Black History Month Dance Fest & Step Show  

2/23/24 thru 2/25/2024 


Sew to Speak: Studio Art Quilts Associates (SAQA) Regional Exhibition  

3/9/2024 - 4/21/2024 

On View: 09 MAR-21 APR 


BSO Music Box Concert: All About Bears 

3/10/2023 

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is coming back to BlackRock!

Teddy Bears, Polar Bears, and many other bears are front and center along with Maria Broom and a Jazz Quartet. 


Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira 

3/10/2024 

Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira bring a concert filled with high-energy tunes and soulful songs; with nuanced fiddle-cello interplay, vocal harmonies, lively step dancing, and French Canadian foot percussion. 


Mustard's Retreat 

3/10/2024 

Mustard's Retreat has been delighting audiences by telling stories for 40 years. They will give you things to laugh about for days to come and remember for years. Tales of stupid frogs, wandering cadavers, haunted bridges and techo-nerds, memories of small towns and high school, first loves and last, and places we've been... or maybe just dreamed of. 


Art Enlightens Mardi Gras 

3/22/2024 

Join us for our Art Enlightens Dinner and Award Ceremony, followed by a Mainstage performance by Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.! The Creole cousin of jazz, Zydeco music will have you up dancing in the aisles no matter your age or abilities. 


Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. &The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band 

3/22/2024 

The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band derived from the Late Great Stanley Dural Jr. also known as Buckwheat Zydeco. This Grammy and Emmy Award Winning band has performed over 2,500 shows and a host of television appearances.

Carrying on his Father's legacy and band, Stanley ‘Buckwheat' Dural Jr. now leads the bands in his legendary father's footsteps. 


Inscape 

3/30/2024 

Founded in 2004 by Artistic Director Richard Scerbo, INSCAPE Chamber Orchestra is pushing the boundaries of classical music in riveting performances that reach across genres and generations, and transcend the confines of the traditional classical concert experience. 


The Color Purple 

4/12/24
4/13/24
4/14/24
 

4/19/24
4/20/24
4/21/24 

 

Art League of Germantown Exhibit & Spring Sale 

4/26/2024 

On View: 26 APR–02 JUNE 

 

Ragdolls 

5/28/2023

 

Drag Bingo 

6/8/2024 

Following last season’s sold-out Ladies of Hip-Hop Drag Show, the inimitable Tula is back for the ultimate bingo night! Join Tula and her friends as they provide a bingo experience unlike any other! 


Juneteenth Celebration 

6/15/2024 



RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Be Performed By New Company CJ Productions This November Photo
THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Be Performed By New Company CJ Productions This November

A new theatre company based out of Baltimore, Maryland will produce Jason Robert Brown's hit musical The Last Five Years this November. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

2
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS to Kick Off The Holidays At Way Off Broadway Photo
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS to Kick Off The Holidays At Way Off Broadway

Get into the holiday spirit with Way Off Broadway's presentation of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This live stage adaptation of the beloved television classic brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang to life. Don't miss this festive production at Way Off Broadway.

3
Planar Taxi Co. to Bring D&D Live-Play To Baltimore Audiences This Fall Photo
Planar Taxi Co. to Bring D&D Live-Play To Baltimore Audiences This Fall

Planar Taxi Co. brings D&D Live-Play to Baltimore audiences this fall at Fells Point Corner Theatre. Join a group of actors as they perform a Dungeons and Dragons-style roleplaying game set in space, combining comedy with heroic adventure. Experience interactive role-playing and join in the fun!

4
Ballet Theatre of Maryland and Full Circle Dance Company To Present WE WALK IN MOONLIGHT Photo
Ballet Theatre of Maryland and Full Circle Dance Company To Present WE WALK IN MOONLIGHT

BALLET THEATRE OF MARYLAND AND FULL CIRCLE DANCE COMPANY will present 'We Walk in Moonlight: A Collaboration of Movement, Myth, and Mystery' at The Gordon Center. Don't miss this unique performance featuring a world premiere by Travis D. Gatling. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Firebird
Maryland Hall (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wit by Margaret Edson
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (10/20-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Seven Guitars
Chesapeake Arts Center (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder at the Mansion presents "Polter-Heist"
Glenview Mansion (11/03-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Boundary
Submersive Productions (9/01-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Musical Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (10/27-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead: The Musical
The Cumberland Theatre (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (9/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Angels in America Part 2: Perestroika
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (9/29-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You