Baltimore Center Stage Presents BUTTERFLY SESSION Tonight

Tonight at 7 PM, Center stage presents Baltimore Butterfly Session: Healing City. Participants include Keynote Speaker, Baltimore Councilmember Zeke Cohen, Musician, Be Steadwell, and Poet,Meccamorphosis.

This Baltimore Butterfly Session will feature music, poetry, and insightful, thought-provoking conversations. Inspired by Healing City Baltimore's mission, this Baltimore Butterfly Session will highlight what is necessary to build a united movement amongst Baltimore's communities-- focused on healing from trauma, violence, and racial inequity.

As a kickoff to the 2022 Healing City Summit, this art + civic dialogue event will help us understand our part in creating the conditions needed to make Baltimore a trauma-informed and liberated city.

This event will Feature music by Be Steadwell, poetry by Meccamorphosis, and a keynote conversation led by Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen. Participants will leave inspired and energized in support of the Healing City movement-- to commit to creating a racially, socially, economically just, and thriving Baltimore for all.

Purchase tickets here.