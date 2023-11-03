Baltimore Center Stage And ArtsCentric to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

It's not "impossible"! Baltimore Center Stage (BCS) will present ArtsCentric's new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Enchanted Edition). This version of the beloved musical, inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, will be set in Africa and features an updated take on Cinderella's magical transformation with the help of her fairy godmother, complete with outstanding musical performances. The timeless enchantment of the magical fairy tale will be reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance at BCS' Head Theater from November 25 - December 23, 2023.

"We are so thrilled to deepen our partnership with ArtsCentric after presenting their productions of Dreamgirls and Crowns in prior seasons," said BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb. "We are looking forward to welcoming the incredible local artists from ArtsCentric to join us on the BCS stage for this classic Rodgers & Hammerstein production, a show that still warms the hearts of children and adults alike."

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965, starring Lesley Ann Warren, was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. In this "Enchanted Edition" of the show, several songs were added, including "The Sweetest Sounds" from No Strings, sung by Cinderella and the Prince, and "There's Music in You," written for the 1953 film Main Street to Broadway, sung as the finale by the Fairy Godmother. Sixty million viewers watched the broadcast, making it the most-watched television musical in decades, and earning ABC its highest Sunday-night ratings in 10 years.

This new ArtsCentric production is sure to become a Baltimore favorite, directed by ArtsCentric Artistic Director Kevin S. McAllister, whose Broadway credits include Caroline or Change and Come From Away. The cast includes Jaiden Nuako as Cinderella, Nick Moore as Prince Christopher, Asia-Lige Arnold as Queen Constantina, Curtis McNeil as King Maximillian, Kenyatta Hardison as Stepmother, Malshauna Hamm as Joy, Nikki Owens as Grace, Tyrell Stanley as Lionel, and Jade Madden and Pam Ward will both be featured as the Fairy Godmother at select performances. The ensemble includes Rowan Campbell, Angelo Harrision II, Patrick Leonardo Casimir, Lady Davonne, Niaja Diggs, Anwar Thomas, Deana Cruz-Conner, Heinz Adjakwah, and Elijah Ali.

The creative team includes Cedric D. Lyles as Music Director, Shalyce Hemby as Choreographer, Daniel Conway as Scenic Designer, Larry Boggs as Costume Designer, Max Doolittle as Lighting Designer, Alec Green as Sound Designer, Antwan Hawkins as Props Designer, Jordan Ross as Stage Manager, and Cedric Khalil as Assistant Stage Manager. Additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Single tickets to Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella are currently available by visiting Click Here.