Baltimore Center Stage And ArtsCentric to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

The production will run at BCS' Head Theater from November 25 - December 23, 2023.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Baltimore Center Stage And ArtsCentric to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

It's not "impossible"! Baltimore Center Stage (BCS) will present ArtsCentric's new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Enchanted Edition). This version of the beloved musical, inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, will be set in Africa and features an updated take on Cinderella's magical transformation with the help of her fairy godmother, complete with outstanding musical performances. The timeless enchantment of the magical fairy tale will be reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance at BCS' Head Theater from November 25 - December 23, 2023.

"We are so thrilled to deepen our partnership with ArtsCentric after presenting their productions of Dreamgirls and Crowns in prior seasons," said BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb. "We are looking forward to welcoming the incredible local artists from ArtsCentric to join us on the BCS stage for this classic Rodgers & Hammerstein production, a show that still warms the hearts of children and adults alike."

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965, starring Lesley Ann Warren, was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. In this "Enchanted Edition" of the show, several songs were added, including "The Sweetest Sounds" from No Strings, sung by Cinderella and the Prince, and "There's Music in You," written for the 1953 film Main Street to Broadway, sung as the finale by the Fairy Godmother. Sixty million viewers watched the broadcast, making it the most-watched television musical in decades, and earning ABC its highest Sunday-night ratings in 10 years.

This new ArtsCentric production is sure to become a Baltimore favorite, directed by ArtsCentric Artistic Director Kevin S. McAllister, whose Broadway credits include Caroline or Change and Come From Away. The cast includes Jaiden Nuako as Cinderella, Nick Moore as Prince Christopher, Asia-Lige Arnold as Queen Constantina, Curtis McNeil as King Maximillian, Kenyatta Hardison as Stepmother, Malshauna Hamm as Joy, Nikki Owens as Grace, Tyrell Stanley as Lionel, and Jade Madden and Pam Ward will both be featured as the Fairy Godmother at select performances. The ensemble includes Rowan Campbell, Angelo Harrision II, Patrick Leonardo Casimir, Lady Davonne, Niaja Diggs, Anwar Thomas, Deana Cruz-Conner, Heinz Adjakwah, and Elijah Ali.

The creative team includes Cedric D. Lyles as Music Director, Shalyce Hemby as Choreographer, Daniel Conway as Scenic Designer, Larry Boggs as Costume Designer, Max Doolittle as Lighting Designer, Alec Green as Sound Designer, Antwan Hawkins as Props Designer, Jordan Ross as Stage Manager, and Cedric Khalil as Assistant Stage Manager. Additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Single tickets to Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella are currently available by visiting Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
THE FATHER THE ELF Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre This Month Photo
THE FATHER THE ELF Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre This Month

Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Fun Company, under the Artistic Direction of Julie Herber, celebrates the holiday season with My Father the Elf. 

2
Tickets for 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow Photo
Tickets for 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow

Single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Baltimore will go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. EST.

3
I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at Compass Rose Theater Photo
I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at Compass Rose Theater

In this award-winning play, two classmates bond over a shared assignment on Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, revealing a deeper mystery that connects them.

4
Karen Knotts to Perform One-Woman Show at Cumberland Theatre Photo
Karen Knotts to Perform One-Woman Show at Cumberland Theatre

Get ready for a night of laughter and nostalgia as Karen Knotts takes the stage at Cumberland Theatre in her one-woman show, Tied Up in Knotts! Don't miss this opportunity to hear stories about her famous father, Don Knotts, and growing up in Tinseltown. Catch the show on Thursday, November 2nd at 8:00 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
The Nutcracker in Baltimore The Nutcracker
Maryland Hall (12/09-12/17)
Chamber Music on the Hill presents the Azimuth String Quartet in Baltimore Chamber Music on the Hill presents the Azimuth String Quartet
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center (11/19-11/19)
Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols! in Baltimore Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols!
First Evangelical Lutheran Church (12/03-12/03)
A Christmas Carol The Muscial in Baltimore A Christmas Carol The Muscial
Players on Air Inc (12/08-12/17)
Healing Sounds of Ancient Turkey: An Evening of Turkish Mystic Music, Poetry and Images in Baltimore Healing Sounds of Ancient Turkey: An Evening of Turkish Mystic Music, Poetry and Images
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center (10/14-11/14)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Baltimore The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (11/11-11/18)
And Still, We Dream in Baltimore And Still, We Dream
Baltimore Theatre Project (11/18-11/19)
Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert in Baltimore Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/08-12/08)
Big the Musical in Baltimore Big the Musical
Scottfield Theatre Company (11/03-11/12)
Rockville Musical Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein” in Baltimore Rockville Musical Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (10/27-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You