Bach In Baltimore Performs Choral Masterwork: J.S. BACH'S ST. JOHN PASSION This Sunday

On Sunday, April 2 (Passion Sunday) at 4 PM, Bach in Baltimore performs Bach St. John Passion at Church of the Resurrection, located at 11525 Greenspring Avenue, Lutherville-Timonium.

Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock leads the full Bach in Baltimore Choir and Orchestra, and soprano, alto, tenor, and bass soloists, including Melissa Wimbish, soprano; Rebecca Printz, mezzo-soprano; Eric F. Carey, tenor; Joseph Regan, tenor; Carl Dupont, bass; and David Dimmock, bass-baritone, in a performance of Bach's powerful, large-scale oratorio.

St. John Passion showcases all the musical forms of the high Baroque-it's full of pageantry, drama, color, and wonder. The narrative of the music reenacts the Passion of Christ, the Christian story of Jesus's suffering and death on the cross. Bach takes the story to musical heights of expression heretofore undreamed of. During Holy Week, Bach in Baltimore's performance of this choral masterwork invites the whole community to reflect on faith, loss, and mortality.

After the performance, the audience is invited to a Silent Auction and Reception to conclude our annual Bachfest online auction to raise vital funding for Bach in Baltimore programming with items from local artists, restaurants, and businesses. Light fare and beverages provided by Panache Fine Catering will be served in a gallery setting of artworks by local artists.

More information and tickets are available for purchase at bachinbaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Tickets will be available at the door, beginning at 3:30pm, but online tickets are encouraged. The concert will also be Live Streamed.