Arts Collective and HoCoPoLitSo Present PIP-PIP THE DRAGON: A STORY OF WISHES

All dragons possess four magical gifts, but once upon a time, there was a very young dragon named Pip-Pip who was born with a fifth. Find out how Pip-Pip discovers and shares her gifts through the stage production of "PIP-PIP THE DRAGON: A Story of Wishes" at Howard Community College (HCC) June 6-16, 2019.

In this 90-minute play, audience members will journey into Pip-Pip's tale of true friendship, spirited courage, magical power, and wishes-come-true, as told by enchanted creatures great and small. This production of "PIP-PIP THE DRAGON: A Story of Wishes" is a marvelous, family-friendly, not-to-be-missed world premiere of unique and wonderful original work featuring magical storytelling, music, and movement created by talented actors and creatives.

The play will take place in the Studio Theatre, located within the college's Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA), and is presented by HCC's Arts Collective and the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society (HoCoPoLitSo). Performances are recommended for ages six and up.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors 60-plus and military, $10 for students with college ID, and $8 for children age 6-12.

SCHEDULE AND CAST

June 6 - 16, 2019

Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Featuring: Jamie Barrios, Keith Becraft, Dana Fleischer, Chania Hudson, Daniel Johnston, Aleksander Kowalczyk, Sarah Luckadoo, Kristen McLean, Angelica Rodriguez, Lexi Wakefield, Sierra Young

STORY CONSULTANTS

Jamie Barrios, Daniel Johnston, and Jessica Welch

CREATIVES

Director: S.G. Kramer

Co-Set/Props Design: Kelli Jones, Emma McDonnell

Light Design: Andrew M. Haag, Jr.

Co-Sound Design: Kevin Hill, Austin Sapp

Costume Design: Jessica Welch

Stage Management: Kelli Jones

Assistant Stage Management: Cat Whitteker, Emma McDonnell

Illustration and Graphic Design: Emma McDonnell

Resident Photographer and Videographer: Bruce F. Press

About HCC's Arts Collective

Howard Community College's critically acclaimed Arts Collective engages performers, creatives, and audiences with innovative events that ignite our collective imaginations. For over two decades, Arts Collective has served as a creative cauldron, providing expert guidance and training to new and experienced artists in bringing vibrant life to diverse works on the stage: from the newly devised to the classics and all in between. Arts Collective's positive, collaborative, educational environment is open to everyone. Join us in creating new heights of learning and possibility.

About The Howard County Poetry and Literature Society

HoCoPoLitSo is a community not-for-profit literary arts organization committed to cultivating appreciation for high-quality contemporary poetry and literature and celebrating culturally diverse literary heritages. As an HCC community-partner-in-residence, HoCoPoLitSo looks forward to supporting the emergence of new voices with HCC's Arts Collective for a fourth consecutive season.





