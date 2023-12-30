Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Announced At Vagabond Players

Join Vagabond Players as they continue their 108th season with Agatha Christie's renowned thriller, WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION, directed by Robert W. Oppel.

Whooodunit????? Certainly not handsome young Leonard Vole, whose curious friendship with a brutally murdered wealthy older widow is now the cause of his arrest and a possible encounter with the hangman's noose. Leonard is a happily married man (but is it a really happy marriage?), and he couldn't have committed such a terrible crime. Or, could he?

Dame Agatha, The Queen of Mystery has conjured up a startling tale of passion and revenge with any number of shocking surprises that will keep you guessing until the very end --- BUT PLEASE, DON'T REVEAL THAT ENDING TO YOUR FRIENDS!

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION opens Friday, Jan. 5 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 28, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a special "$10 Thursdays on Broadway” performance Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

For tickets, cast and show info visit Click Here. Special discounts and group rates are available online. Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

“Witness for the Prosecution” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com