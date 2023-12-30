Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Announced At Vagabond Players

Join Vagabond Players as they continue their 108th season with Agatha Christie's renowned thriller, WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION, directed by Robert W. Oppel. 

By: Dec. 30, 2023

Whooodunit????? Certainly not handsome young Leonard Vole, whose curious friendship with a brutally  murdered wealthy older widow is now the cause of his arrest and a possible encounter with the hangman's noose. Leonard is a happily married man (but is it a really happy marriage?), and he couldn't  have committed such a terrible crime. Or, could he? 

Dame Agatha, The Queen of Mystery has conjured up a startling tale of passion and revenge with any  number of shocking surprises that will keep you guessing until the very end --- BUT PLEASE, DON'T  REVEAL THAT ENDING TO YOUR FRIENDS! 

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION opens Friday, Jan. 5 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 28, with weekly  performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a special "$10 Thursdays on  Broadway” performance Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. 

For tickets, cast and show info visit Click Here. Special discounts and group rates are available online. Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons. 

“Witness for the Prosecution” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French,  Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com 


