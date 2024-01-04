Adventure to Present JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL in February and March

Click Here (ATMTC), inspiring new generations with exceptional theatrical productions, hops on the stupid smelly bus with the musical, Junie B. Jones, The Musical, directed by Ashleigh King and based on the book series by Barbara Park. This high-energy musical about the amusing school-day adventures of everyone's favorite first grader is recommended for all ages and opens February 2, 2024. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online atClick Here or by calling 301.634.2270.

It is Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, does not want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting. Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones will capture your audience members' hearts just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.

This production's cast includes Helen Hayes Award Nominee Caroline Graham as the world's funniest first grader, Junie B. Jones. The remaining cast includes Jimmy Bartlebaugh as Herb and Chenille; Jordan Essex as Mr. Scary, Mrs. Guzeman, & Dad; Cate Ginsberg as May, Mom, and Grace; Jordyn Taylor as Lucille, Bobbi Jean, & Jose; and Dylan Toms as Sheldon, Camille, and Lennie. The entire production will be directed by Helen Hayes Award Recipient Ashleigh King who previously directed and choreographed Make Way for Ducklings in 2022 and Music Directed by Elisa Rosman who previously music directed You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown in 2023.

Adventure will be partnering with So What Else for a Baby Olie Diaper Drive. Bring in new diapers, preferably sizes 5 and up, during the run of Junie B. Jones, The Musical, and they will be distributed to a family in need in the DMV and Baltimore area. So What Else's mission is to improve the lives of children and families living in underserved communities in the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area by providing food security, access to basic necessities, and high-quality out-of-school time programs in literacy, athletics, and the visual and performing arts while inspiring young people to give back to the community by creating volunteer opportunities for citizens of all ages.

With over 52 million copies in print in all formats and translated into more than a dozen languages, the Junie B. Jones series first burst onto the literary scene in 1992, and has been keeping kids (and grownups) laughing— and reading—ever since. Twenty years and 30 books later, Junie B. Jones has become a staple in classrooms across the country and been featured in USA Today, Time Magazine, and on the Today show. Author Barbara Park says “―I've never been sure whether Junie B.'s fans love her in spite of her imperfections . . . or because of them. But either way, she's gone out into the world and made more friends than I ever dreamed possible."

Junie B. Jones, The Musical is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $25 each with group, birthday, and field trip rates available. Children under the age of 1 are free. The press performance will be Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7pm. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

ABOUT ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC

ATMTC cultivates new generations of artists and audiences by creating memorable theatrical productions and by providing young people the highest quality musical theater training. ATMTC serves students at all skill levels and families from diverse communities, approximately 75,000 people annually.

“JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL” FACT SHEET

February 2 – March 30, 2024

Adapted from the JUNIE B. JONES series by Barbara Park

Book and Lyrics by Marcy Heisler

Music by Zina Goldrich

Directed and Choreographed by Ashleigh King

Music Directed by Elisa Rosman

CAST (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER)

Junie B. Jones.................................................................................................... Caroline Graham

Herb & Chenille………………………………………………………………………. Jimmy Bartlebaugh

Mr. Scary, Mrs. Guzeman, & Dad………………………………………………….. Jordan Essex

May, Mom, & Grace………………………………………………….………………. Cate Ginsberg

Lucille, Bobbi Jean, & Jose…………………………………………………………. Jordyn Taylor

Sheldon, Camille, and Lennie………………………………………………………. Dylan Toms

Junie B. Jones (U/S)........................................................................................... Brigid Wallace Harper

Swing……………………………………………………………………………………Jeremy Crawford

Swing……………………………………………………………………………...…… Julia Link



PRODUCTION CREW

Director/Choreographer....................................................................................... Ashleigh King

Music Director...................................................................................................... Elisa Rosman

Costume Designer............................................................................................... Paris Francesca

Set Designer........................................................................................................ Joshua Sticklin

Lighting Designer................................................................................................. Lynn Joslin

Sound Designer................................................................................................... Kenny Neal

Props Designer..................................................................................................... Andrea “Dre” Moore

Stage Manager.................................................................................................... Sam Linc

Asst. Stage Manager........................................................................................... Mary Doebel

Production Manager………………………………………………………………….. Michael Burgtorf

Assistant Production Manager………………………………………………………. Dom Ocampo

Technical Director…………………………………………………………………….. Jacob Pendland

IMPORTANT DATES

Production Run Dates – February 2 – March 30, 2024

Press Opening – February 2, 2024 at 7pm

Make A Friend Day (Bring a friend with you! Buy 2 tickets, get 1 free) – February 11, 2024 at 11am

Valentine's Day (See the show and receive a free Valentine's Day gift from Junie B. Jones) – February 14, 2024

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance – TBD

Sensory/Autism Friendly Performance – Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2pm