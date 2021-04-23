Where To Study Theatre In Austria: University Of Vienna

Austria has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film!

University of Vienna

Theatre, film and media studies is a discipline within cultural studies. It investigates theatric and media constellations and processes, and investigates the history and theory of theatre, film and media.

In this regard, it is crucial to clarify the characteristics of these three subject areas - a task that repeatedly poses new challenges. The bachelor's programme does not only focus on the analysis of productions, the discussion of film theories and social media but also on political theories, economics, philosophy and culture theory.

The bachelor's programme in Theatre, Film and Media Studies covers a wide thematic area and provides students with the opportunity to independently organise their studies according to their own interests. Students have to write short academic papers as part of seminars, enabling them to practice thinking from the perspective of cultural studies. Reading and understanding philosophical texts as part of their studies often requires patience. The bachelor's programme does not provide a training for artistic professions (directing, acting, camera, etc.).

