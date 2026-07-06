POP UP GARDEN Will Come to Salon Stolz in July

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Dance Theatre “Pop-Up-Garden” will come to Salon Stolz this month. Performances will begin on 14 July. A poetic dance theater adventure for children and adults – a story about the courage to start something new, about wonder and the value of friendship.

Pop-Up-Garden tells the story of our heroine Viva – a brave girl who decides to transform a desolate, forgotten place into something very special. Where no one expects it, step by step, dream by dream, a garden emerges. How much imagination does it take to fill this abandoned place with sounds, colors, and scents? Can you perhaps even dance your way into this garden? Many people Viva has never seen before contribute to making it a lively, livable, happy place.

Viva’s garden is a metaphor for friendship, for togetherness, for feeling welcome, and for the idea that everything can change.

We would be delighted if you would come to Viva’s garden too!

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