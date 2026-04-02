Victorian Opera Will Bring REG LIVERMORE'S NED KELLY: THE MUSICAL to Melbourne

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Victorian Opera has announced a Melbourne season of its acclaimed new production of Reg Livermore's Ned Kelly: The Musical, playing 24–25 July at Union Theatre, The University of Melbourne.

The Melbourne season follows an acclaimed two-performance run exclusively presented at Her Majesty's Theatre Ballarat in late March, marking the musical's long-awaited return to the stage nearly fifty years after its original premiere.

The production is directed by Victorian Opera's Artistic Director Stuart Maunder AM (Follies, The Pirates of Penzance, La Rondine), with Simon Holt (Cats, Sweeney Todd, Sunset Boulevard) returning to conduct. Holt also contributed additional music and created new orchestrations for this revised version of the score.

The legend himself, Reg Livermore AO (Wicked, My Fair Lady, The Producers), stars in a cameo role as Mr Tarleton, the Bank Manager. Full casting to be announced.

Ned Kelly's name is etched into Australian folklore. The infamous bushranger, his gang, and the iconic suit of armour continue to spark national debate: was he a champion of the underdog or a cold-blooded criminal?