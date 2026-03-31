The High Kings Unveil Australian Dates for 'Rocky Road Tour 2026'

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Irish folk group, The High Kings, are bringing their Rocky Road Tour 2026 down under, with performances in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and more. Tickets for The High Kings Tour 2026 go on sale Thursday April 2 at 11am local time here.

This follows their 2024 sold-out world tour and a feature on Disney’s critically acclaimed Only Murders in the Building. In 2025, they embarked on a string of sold-out U.S. tour dates, culminating in a headline performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on March 23rd, after stops in Kansas, Nashville, St. Paul, St. Louis, New York, New Hampton, Glen Ellen, Ridgefield, Alexandria, and more.

They were also included on the soundtrack of the Oscar Award-winning Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Ryan Coogler. The film’s soundtrack, which topped international streaming charts, was curated by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer, The Mandalorian, Black Panther), a long-time admirer of The High Kings.

The High Kings have performed for hundreds ofthousands across the globe and graced prestigious stages including Glastonbury Festival, The Isle of Wight Festival, Times Square, NYC, Trafalgar Square, London (St. Patrick’s Day) and many more/ Their live television appearances have spanned the U.S., with performances on Good Morning America, Good Morning LA, The View, and The Today Show.

Australia Dates

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Friday October 9

GEELONG – Costa Hall – Saturday October 10

BALLARAT – Civic Hall – Sunday October 11

FRANKSTON – Frankston Arts Centre – Monday October 12

BRISBANE – Princess Theatre – Wednesday October 14

TWEED HEADS – Twin Towns – Thursday October 15

ADELAIDE – The Gov – Friday October 16

PERTH – PCEC Riverside Theatre – Saturday October 17

WOLLONGONG – Anita’s Theatre – Wednesday October 21

CANBERRA – Canberra Theatre – Thursday October 22

SYDNEY – Enmore Theatre – Friday October 23

NEWCASTLE – City Hall – Saturday October 24

WYONG –– The Art House Sunday October 25