RUTHLESS! The Musical Comes to The Alex Theatre in March

Ruthless! The Musical comes to the prestigious Alex Theatre in St Kilda from March 1st to March 24th. This riotous and fabulously camp production, featuring Marvin Laird's catchy tunes and Joel Paley's witty script and lyrics, promises to be a wild ride that has garnered thunderous applause throughout both of its extensive Off-Broadway and West End residencies.

Dolly Diamond, the iconic entertainer with a career spanning decades, takes center stage as Sylvia St. Croix, bringing her captivating performance, wit, and magnetic stage presence to redefine the iconic character in a way only she can. Reflecting on her role, Dolly Diamond exclaims, "This is a dream come true for me. Sylvia St. Croix is a character I've longed to embody on stage, and now, alongside this incredible cast, we're creating a production that will leave Melbourne audiences roaring with laughter!"

Joining Dolly Diamond on stage is an extraordinary cast, each bringing their own flair to the production. Chloe Halley and Luisa Oro both take on the role of Tina Denmark, with esteemed director Chelsea Matheson expressing, "Our pool of auditionees was absolutely outstanding, and we simply couldn't ignore this unique opportunity to cast two performers, Chloe Halley and Luisa Oro, in the role of Tina. And may I just say, they are both truly amazing. Both performers bring their own unique identities to the role, and we're incredibly excited about our entire spectacular and hilarious cast."

Other standout performances include Britni Leslie as Judy Denmark, Emma Clair Waxman as Litta Encore, Olivia Charalambous as Louise Lerman/Eve, Stephanie Astrid John as Miss Thorn, and the dynamic duo Jens Radda and Lucy May Kight swinging multiple roles in the show.

In the music department, the incomparable Dave Barclay has taken on the role of Music Director, leveraging his mastery from productions like "tick, tick... BOOM!" and "Little Shop Of Horrors." Adding finesse to the choreography is Michelle David, making her Australian Choreography debut bringing with her a stellar UK credit list that could circle a double-decker bus.

Illuminating the stage is lighting designer Jason Bovaird, a veteran with nearly 30 years experience and one of Australia's most sought-after designers.

In this riotous musical, eight-year-old Tina Denmark is convinced she's born to play the lead role of Pippi Longstocking in her school musical. However, Tina's determination knows no bounds, leading her to take drastic measures to secure the coveted part, including a shocking act of desperation that sends the show spiralling into hilarious chaos. Ruthless! The Musical is a satirical feast that playfully pokes fun at classic Broadway productions like 'Gypsy' and 'Mame' and iconic films such as 'All About Eve' and 'The Bad Seed', offering a cheeky nod to the relentless pursuit of fame and fortune by those irrepressible "show brats."

Director Chelsea Matheson, known for her enchanting work with the Melbourne Shakespeare Company, describes Ruthless! The Musical as "a spoof that has enough absurd plot twists and multiple identities to fill several old movies." The production is a bold and unapologetic interpretation that not only pays homage to the classics, but also introduces a new generation to the joy of theatrical parody.

Don't miss your chance to witness this hilarious satire that has captivated audiences worldwide. Secure your tickets now for an evening filled with laughter, glamour, and theatrical brilliance. Ruthless! The Musical at The Alex Theatre promises to be an unforgettable experience where the pursuit of fame takes center stage, and absurdity reigns supreme.