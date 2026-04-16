LA LA LAND IN CONCERT Will Come to Sydney, Brisbane & Melbourne with Full Orchestra

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Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Academy Award-winning Lionsgate film, La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, in a live-to-film concert experience.

Winner of six Oscars, including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, La La Land showcases the captivating story of a promising pianist and aspiring actress who cross paths and fall in love, while attempting to harmonize their career journeys in the city of stars.

La La Land In Concert features a full orchestra and jazz ensemble accompanying a screening of the film. Experience the vivid musical moments central to the film; traditional jazz, upbeat orchestral numbers, and intimate, melodic piano themes – a nostalgic love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals.

The film's composer, Justin Hurwitz, whose accolades include two Grammys, two Academy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Original Song for "City of Stars," will conduct the orchestra at the Sydney show. George Ellis will conduct Melbourne and Brisbane shows.

Performance Dates

Sydney – Darling Harbour Theatre – Saturday, May 30 & Sunday, May 31

Brisbane – BCEC – Wednesday, June 3

Melbourne – Hamer Hall – Saturday, June 6 & Monday, June 8