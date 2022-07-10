Euan Fistrovic Doidge and Paulini Cast In Australian Premiere Of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Tim Lawson in association with Michael Harrison and The Really Useful Group have announced that Euan Fistrovic Doidge will star as Joseph, and Paulini as The Narrator, in this dazzling new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Following the huge response that the West End hit production will be coming to Australia, a Sydney season has now been announced and will commence at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney on 11 February 2023. Prior to the Sydney season, Joseph will open in Melbourne in November 2022, which will be the first staging of this newly reimagined production outside of the UK.

Tim Lawson, the Producer, said "Euan and Paulini blew us away with their auditions for the show. They are both incredibly talented and I cannot wait to see them deliver these great roles for our audiences. This dazzling production is full of so much fun and joy, and now with Euan and Paulini leading the cast, it will be a show not to be missed."

THE AUSTRALIAN CAST

Euan Fistrovic Doidge is well known to Australian audiences having starred as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, Felicia in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and as Marius in Les Misérables. He was the youngest ever nominee for the 'Helpmann Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical' for his performance in A Chorus Line. Euan has also appeared in many other musicals including Fun Home, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Pippin, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde and Grease. In 2014 Euan released his debut album Let It Sing. Euan is currently appearing in the national tour of Cruel Intentions.

Fijian born songstress Paulini rose to fame through the first season of Australian Idol, making it through to the final four. Post Idol Paulini rose to the top of the Australian ARIA Charts with her debut Platinum album 'One Determined Heart' and her Platinum smash single 'Angel Eyes', both hitting the #1 spot and receiving Aria Number 1 Chart Awards. Paulini went on to become a part of the chart-topping group the Young Divas, who had two top 10 albums and two top 10 singles. On the stage Paulini played the lead role as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard Musical, was a lead vocalist in Saturday Night Fever, and played Dionne in the 50th Anniversary of Hair the Musical. Paulini returned to television in 2019 in the hit show The Masked Singer, and more recently appeared on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, where fans fell in love with her again for her voice and sincerity.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of times in over 80 countries worldwide. The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of The Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Stars who have previously played the title character include Jason Donovan, Phillip Schofield, Lee Mead, Joe McElderry, David Dixon and Donny Osmond.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The production is directed by Laurence Connor (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), choreographed by Joann M Hunter (School of Rock), with music supervision by John Rigby. The creative team includes Morgan Large (Set and Costume Designer), Ben Cracknell (Lighting Designer), Gareth Owen (Sound Designer) and Richard Mawbey (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design).

This production will enchant newcomers and longstanding fans alike in the year that marks thirty years since Joseph last played Australia.

SYDNEY Tickets on Sale Friday 15 July

Venue Capitol Theatre, Campbell Street, Haymarket

Dates From 11 February 2023

Times Wednesday to Saturday at 7.30pm; Saturday at 2pm; Sunday 1pm & 6.30pm

Bookings www.josephthemusical.com.au

Prices From $79 plus any booking fees

MELBOURNE

Venue Regent Theatre, Collins Street, Melbourne

Dates From 11 November 2022

Times Wednesday to Saturday at 7.30pm; Saturday at 2pm; Sunday 1pm & 6.30pm

Bookings www.josephthemusical.com.au

Prices From $79 plus any booking fees