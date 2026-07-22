Tickets to BEETLEJUICE North American Tour at Houston's Hobby Center on Sale This Week

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Single tickets for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice at the Hobby Center will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 24 at 10am. Beetlejuice will play a limited one-week Houston engagement at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, November 3–8, 2026 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice features a score by Eddie Perfect, a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul, and original choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Beetlejuice first opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. Beetlejuice reopened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown - playing 679 combined performances. The first national US tour opened in December 2022, playing 88 cities with a final 3-peat Broadway resurrection at the Palace Theatre, where it played from October 8, 2025, through January 3, 2026. Beetlejuice has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, and will make its London debut on the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre beginning in May 2026.

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