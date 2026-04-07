Spring Markets to Return to The People's Plaza at Zach Theater

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zach Theater has revealed the spring dates for Spring Markets at Zach, a returning pop-up featuring Austin and Central Texas’ best local artisans and makers with drinks, performances, fun for the family and more. The makers market will take place on The People’s Plaza at Zach this spring and is FREE to attend although reservations are recommended.

Celebrating the creativity of Central Texas, Spring Markets at Zach returns from the holiday season bringing joy all year round to one of the most creative corners in all of Austin. With two dates this spring, patrons can come together for a uniquely Austin shopping experience that highlights the magic of its arts scene beyond the stage. More information including RSVP details can be found at zachtheatre.org/themarket.

SPRING DATES FOR SPRING MARKETS AT ZACH

May 2nd, 3:30pm-7:30pm

between the matinee and evening performances of Dear Evan Hansen; after the afternoon performance of Charlotte’s Web

May 9th, 3:30pm-7:30pm

before the matinee and evening performance of Dear Evan Hansen; after the afternoon performance of Charlotte’s Web

A vibrant, open-air pop-up, Spring Markets at Zach transforms The People's Plaza into a lively hub of unique finds—from handcrafted home goods to jewelry, art, candles, clothing, and more. Just in time for Mother’s Day, it’s a chance to shop for that perfect one-of-a-kind gift (for yourself or others), enjoy the creative atmosphere, grab a bite to eat, and even join in a family-friendly activity or two for an extra touch of outdoor artsy fun!

In addition to over twenty curated artists and makers, Spring Markets at Zach will host a bar featuring specialty beverages and local bites.