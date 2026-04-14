HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION, URINETOWN, PIPPIN & More Nominated For 2026 Shuler Awards

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The ArtsBridge Foundation has announced nominees, honorees, and scholarship recipients for the 2026 Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Shuler Awards. The ceremony will take place April 16, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., airing on Georgia Public Broadcasting and streaming online.

Now in its 18th year, the Shuler Awards recognize excellence in musical theatre across 67 participating high schools throughout Georgia.

“The Shuler Awards are about celebrating the extraordinary talent, dedication, and collaboration happening in high school theatre programs across Georgia,” said Beth Lenhart, Director of Arts Education for ArtsBridge Foundation and Director of the Shuler Awards.

OVERALL PRODUCTION NOMINEES

Allatoona High School — Hadestown: Teen Edition

Buford High School — Urinetown

Houston County High School — Pippin

King’s Ridge Christian School — The Drowsy Chaperone

Milton High School — Water for Elephants High School Edition

Peachtree Ridge High School — 42nd Street

LEADING ACTRESS NOMINEES

Eden Singletary — Cairo High School (Little Women)

Sutton Van Lenten — Greenbrier High School (The Hello Girls)

Amelia Wilson — Lakeside High School (Anything Goes)

Madeline Hansen — Lambert High School (My Fair Lady)

Destiny Brown — Tri-Cities High School (The Color Purple)

Trinity Goolsby — Westlake High School (Mean Girls High School Edition)

LEADING ACTOR NOMINEES

Will Bartlett — Decatur High School (Alice by Heart)

Andrew Pijanowski — Denmark High School (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

Steel Stout — Houston County High School (Pippin)

Aiden Egorugwu — Stilwell School of the Arts (The Wiz)

Jake James — Milton High School (Water for Elephants High School Edition)

Connor Green — North Forsyth High School (Guys and Dolls)

DIRECTION, MUSIC & PRODUCTION

BEST DIRECTION

Traci Kemp (Allatoona)

Leila Bowman (Buford)

Brett Taylor (Houston County)

Kathy Winchell (King’s Ridge)

Lynda Micki Ankiel (Milton)

Courtney Chitwood Ondre (Peachtree Ridge)

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

Emily Cannon (Allatoona)

Elise Eskew Sparks (Decatur)

Jenny Piacente (King’s Ridge)

Leroy Kennedy & Amelia Wilson (Lakeside)

Richard Magner (Providence Christian)

Jané Ellis & Savannah Hatch (Ringgold)

BEST ORCHESTRA

Daniel Scott (Cambridge)

Jennie Fabianski (Chattahoochee)

Riley Hooper (Dalton)

Lori Van Lenten (Greenbrier)

Joel Derringer (Stilwell)

Dr. Tariq Rowland (Tri-Cities)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ashley Smith (Buford)

Brett Taylor & team (Houston County)

Lydia Kurtz (Milton)

Courtney Chitwood Ondre (Peachtree Ridge)

Sophia Thomas (Ringgold)

Brianna As-Salaam (Tri-Cities)

BEST ENSEMBLE

Buford HS

Decatur HS

Houston County HS

Milton HS

Peachtree Ridge HS

Ringgold HS

TECHNICAL & DESIGN AWARDS

BEST TECHNICAL EXECUTION

Allatoona HS

Houston County HS

King’s Ridge Christian School

Lakeside HS

Milton HS

Morgan County HS

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Allatoona HS

Buford HS

Decatur HS

Lakeside HS

Lakeview Academy

Peachtree Ridge HS

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Allatoona HS

King’s Ridge Christian School

Lakeside HS

Milton HS

North Forsyth HS

Providence Christian Academy

BEST SCENIC DESIGN

Allatoona HS

Decatur HS

Milton HS

Peachtree Ridge HS

Ringgold HS

Sequoyah HS

BEST COSTUMES

Decatur HS

Houston County HS

King’s Ridge Christian School

Milton HS

Peachtree Ridge HS

Providence Christian Academy

PERFORMANCE AWARDS

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER

Students from Allatoona, Buford, Dalton, King’s Ridge, Lakeside, Milton, New Manchester, Providence Christian, Ringgold, and Tri-Cities High Schools

BEST FEATURED PERFORMER

Tafesse Jenks (Decatur)

Tamia Carthers (Marietta)

Bailee Bowman (Ringgold)

MC Brezina (Trinity Christian)

Sofia Winter (West Forsyth)

Malachi Johnson (Westlake)

SCHOLARSHIPS & STUDENT OPPORTUNITIES

MAJOR SCHOLARSHIPS

Jasiah Taylor (Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts) — James Carlos Family Scholarship

Zainab Sesay (Lanier HS) — British Academy of Performing Arts Intensive

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS

Seth Manuel (Milton HS)

Destiny Brown (Tri-Cities HS)

Jace Ferney (Ringgold HS)

Sutton Van Lenten (Greenbrier HS)

Nazra Tadele (Providence Christian Academy)

Aidan Rolle (Greenbrier HS)

Victoria Harris (Westlake HS)

Tony Le (Houston County HS)

David Horton (Providence Christian Academy)

Ava Kassebaum (Roswell HS)

Bram Fages (Weber School)

Aiden Egorugwu (Stilwell School of the Arts)

SPECIAL AWARDS & HONORS

SHOWSTOPPER AWARD

Stilwell School of the Arts — “Y’all Got It” from The Wiz

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Ringgold High School — The Little Mermaid

STANDING OVATION AWARDS

DeKalb School of the Arts

Duluth High School

Greenbrier High School

Stilwell School of the Arts

Ringgold High School

Wesleyan School

TICKETS & INFORMATION

The 2026 Shuler Awards will air April 16 at 8:00 p.m. on Georgia Public Broadcasting and stream online. Additional information is available at artsbridgega.org.