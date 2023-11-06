Yacht Lobsters Live to Perform at Gramercy Theatre, NYC in December

Saturday, Dec. 16 - Don't Miss this Rising NYC Yacht Rock Band.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Yacht Lobsters Live to Perform at Gramercy Theatre, NYC in December

MUSICAL SENSATION, THE YACHT LOBSTERS, ARE SET TO DOCK AT GRAMERCY THEATRE, NYC, one of many stops on their 2023 East Coast Tour, with tickets on sale now to be purchased at livenation.com.

The NYC Yacht Lobsters are gearing up to play Soft Rock favorites from the 70's and early 80's for their home base on Saturday, Dec. 16. The concert will take place at Gramercy Theatre, 127 East 23rd St, in New York City's Lower East Side. Also new this show will be fresh arrangements and music medleys, done in the Yacht Lobsters' unique style, drawing from NOLA funk, classic rock, jazz improvisation and more. General ticket prices start at $29, with options for standing room and seating. Show begins at 6 PM, with Special Guest, New York's Finest: A Tribute to The Police and Sting. Ticket buyers should visit gramercytheatre.com for more information.

David Mendelsohn, Band Captain and Lead Vocalist, said in an interview with Forest Hill Times, "For a tribute to be unique, it's almost an oxymoron, but we take it pretty seriously. We go beyond copying music by taking songs that we heard a million times and love, and doing something unique."

Established in 2022 in New York City, the Yacht Lobsters sail the waves of the butteriest Soft Rock of the 70's and early 80's. Their big sound recreates - and at times reimagines - the studio mastery of retro-rock icons like Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, Toto, etc. It's the breezy Yacht Rock cool vibe audiences know and love, fused with stellar vocals, a full horn section and unique elements of NOLA funk, classic rock and jazz improvisation to ensure their boat's a-rockin'. There's even a tasteful smattering of original music that sounds like it stepped right out of 1978. Founded by the visionary team behind Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution, the Lobster roster features NYC's finest professional musicians who have played together for decades.

"Yacht Rock," a made-up term for Soft Rock of the late 70's and early 80's, characterized by the sounds of breezy vocals and bouncy rhythms, is a sensation. One popular group, Yacht Rock Revue, has captivated audiences and sold out theaters worldwide since 2007. In Vegas, The Docksiders have an active residency. This phenomenon is just getting started and the Yacht Lobsters, poised to take it to the next level, are also determined to have fun while doing it. "Someone told us recently that the difference between us and let's say a band like Yacht Rock Revue is that we just look like we want to party, which I think is pretty cool." (David Mendelsohn, The Sound Magazine)




