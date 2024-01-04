World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London

See the introductory video to Elvis Evolution here!

Jan. 04, 2024

Elvis Presley fans will have the opportunity to feel up close and personal to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.  British company Layered Reality, the UK’s leading immersive entertainment specialist, is set to launch Elvis Evolution in Central London this November with multiple cities to follow including Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

Following a deal with Authentic Brands Group, owners of the Elvis Presley estate since 2013, British company Layered Reality will bring Elvis back through the power of AI and holographic projection, augmented reality, live theatre and multi-sensory effects, in a celebration of his life and musical legacy. As part of the deal, Layered Reality have been given access to thousands of Elvis’s personal photos and hours of the star’s home-video archive to create new AI Elvis performances that have never been seen before.   

The announcement comes ahead of the global icon’s 89th birthday (8 January), and the show will feature a jaw-dropping concert experience where a life-sized digital Elvis will perform iconic moments in musical history on a UK stage for the first time.  

Elvis Evolution is a next generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it.” said the founder and CEO of Layered Reality Andrew McGuinness. “It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.” 

Layered Reality’s ground-breaking format of music, technology and storytelling will give guests a deeper insight into Elvis’s life, transporting fans back through the decades to experience his meteoric rise to fame, larger-than-life persona, and the cultural movement he catalysed in the 1950s and 1960s. 

“We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy,” said Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment, at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises.

“Elvis Evolution” will be a memory-making night like no other.  There will be an after-party Elvis-themed bar and restaurant on site at the Central London location, with live music, DJs and performances for fans to celebrate the life, the man and the music of one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century.  

Fans can register now on www.layeredreality.com/elvis to go on the waiting list and get exclusive access to the ticket presale before the general public sale, as well as “Elvis Evolution” updates leading up to the official launch.

See the official launch video here:



