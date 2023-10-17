World Premiere of Truth Future Bachman's SKYWARD: An Endling Elegy Comes to Lincoln Center

Skyward debuts Thursday October 26th at 7:30pm at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center.

Brooklyn-based composer, playwright, vocalist and La MaMa resident artist Truth Future Bachman deftly interweaves three of the most compelling cultural threads of our moment: musical theater, gender fluidity, and superhero/sci-fi parables. Bachman's ongoing Shapeshifters saga reimagines the othering of queerness as a gift, empowering their diverse, trans-human cast's epic adventures. Following the 2022 presentation of Luna and the Starbodies at last year’s Festival of Firsts, Lincoln Center will host the world premiere of Bachman's next great origin story within their multiversal mythos, Skyward: An Endling Elegy.

After birdwatcher Aria sights a flock of extinct animals within a great migration, the bird's ghostly songs awaken an avian adaptation that transforms her life forever.

Skyward debuts Thursday October 26th at 7:30pm at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center. Admission is completely free. 

For more information, visit Luna-and-the-starbodies" target="_blank">LincolnCenter.org.

The creative team is rounded out by director Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits) and music director/arranger Josh Kight (Hamilton). The cast features performances by Bachman (The Public Theater, Lincoln Center), Saul Nache (Hip Hop Cinderella), Ebonée Noel (CBS' FBI), Jordan Rutter-Covatto, Garnet Williams (American Horror Story), and Zia (Rent). The band is lead by Josh Kight and composed of Zandra Azoulay, Buffi Jacobs, Ian Jesse, Matt San Giovanni, and Phil Varricchio.

Skyward was developed this year at The Powerhouse Theatre at Vassar College and Barn On Fire.

Truth Future Bachman is a "rising-star nonbinary composer" (Playbill), vocalist, and writer of socially focused musicals. "[M]usically and vocally rich" (The New York Times), Truth is praised for "golden-voiced", "soulful vocals" (Vulture). They were recently featured in Teen Vogue and Runnersworld. Select original musicals: Luna & the Starbodies (Lincoln Center, Powerhouse Theatre), Horsemanship (Princeton Arts Fellowship), Shapeshifters (Musical Theatre Factory, The Delacorte), FARMED: A Live Podcast Album (WNYC, Twenty Summers, Joe's Pub). Truth has authored 10 full length musicals, and musically directed, supervised, or performed in nearly 100 off Broadway musicals and plays. Their short film Who Holds Us debuted at NewFest 2021. Truth is an artist in residence at La Mama E.T.C. and an alum of New Dramatists Composer-Librettist Studio, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and Joe's Pub Working Group. 2022 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist, 2022 Jonathan Larson Award Finalist, and 2021 Jerome Hill Finalist in music.




