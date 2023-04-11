World Premiere Of NOWHERE to be Presented by YYDC This Summer

YYDC will present the world premiere of NOWHERE, the latest production by acclaimed Chinese American choreographer Yue Yin, on June 8-10, 2023 at Chelsea Factory, 547 W. 26th Street, NYC. Tickets are $35 ($15 for students) and are available at Click Here.

NOWHERE, the latest production by acclaimed Chinese American choreographer Yue Yin, exists outside of any identifiable location or discernible moment in time. Evoking a state of uncertainty and a sense of disconnectedness from our tangible reality, the piece challenges us to embrace feelings of uncertainty and to explore new possibilities and new directions. NOWHERE, like the world we live in, exists at the edge of a new frontier. Infused with Yue's stirring physicality and dynamic movement, NOWHERE takes us across boundaries on a journey of self-discovery and provides a communal transcendent experience. This world premiere production features original and live music by Alexandre Dai Castaing.

Choreographer | Yue Yin Assistant to Choreographer | Grace Whitworth Composer and Musician | Alexandre Dai Castaing Lighting Designer | Solomon Weisbard Set Designer | Andrew Boyce Costume Designer | Christine Darch Stage Manager | Tricia Toliver Performers | Liane Aung, Joan Dwiartanto, Alexsander Swader, Kristalyn Gill, Grace Whitworth, Nat Wilson, Corinne Lohner, DaMond LeMonte Garner, Colleen Loverde

YYDC is a nonprofit contemporary dance company dedicated to the teaching, production and performance of original choreography by founder and artistic director Yue Yin. Yue's work draws on her original movement vocabulary-FOCO Technique-a fusion of Chinese folk and contemporary dance movement. The recipient of the 2021 Harkness Promise Award, Yue's work has been widely recognized for her innovation in choreography and education. She was also awarded the Hubbard Street Dance Chicago 2015 International Commissioning Project, winner of the 2015 BalletX Choreographic Fellowship, and winner of Northwest Dance Project's 5th Annual Pretty Creatives International Choreographic Competition in 2013. For more information, visit yydc.org.

Chelsea Factory exists to support artists and audiences as we collectively navigate beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. With an emphasis on support for New York City-based artists, Chelsea Factory provides highly subsidized creation and presentation space, production resources, and dynamic connections that create transformative experiences for its partners across genres. Chelsea Factory was founded by Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman of First Republic Bank, with significant support from the First Republic Foundation. As a pop-up project with a finite organizational life, Chelsea Factory remains a collaborative and noncompetitive resource to the partners it serves, as well as a place for New Yorkers to find connection, inspiration, and joy. To learn more, visit ChelseaFactory.org.