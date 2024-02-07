World Premiere Musical GALLERY & More Set for Weathervane Theatre 59th Season

The season will also feature Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Cabaret and more.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

The Weathervane Theatre will present ten productions on its Mainstage between June 13 and October 13, 2024. Opening with Beautiful and closing with Cabaret, Weathervane Theatre will present the remaining eight productions in its signature alternating repertory style. 

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: The inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from schoolgirl to superstar. Featuring two dozen hits such as"Natural Woman" and"One Fine Day," this Tony-winning celebration is filled with the songs you remember — and a story you'll never forget! Plays June 13 - 22.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Heidi Schreck’s hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee. Plays in alternating repertory June 26 - July 6.

THE WEDDING SINGER

The year is 1985. The place is New Jersey. A wannabe rock star (aka a professional wedding singer) is left at the altar and finally changes his tune. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie. Plays in alternating repertory June 30 - August 18.

SKELETON CREW

Nominated for the 2022 Tony for Best Play, Dominique Morisseau's powerful and tense play focuses on a makeshift family of workers at the last exporting auto plant in the city navigating the possibility of foreclosure. As power dynamics shift, this time of uncertainty pushes them to the limits of survival. Plays in alternating repertory July 3 - 18

GALLERY

A World Premiere Musical four decades in the making. Featuring the music of Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Ed Kleban (A CHORUS LINE), this funny, tuneful, and poignant musical is conceived and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr. Plays in alternating repertory July 20 - August 6.

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

The hit West End musical about learning who you are —and loving it! 
16-year-old Jamie overcomes obstacles and courageously follows his unconventional dream in this inspiring true story turned musical marvel. Global regional premiere! Plays in alternating repertory July 31 - August 29.

THE FULL MONTY

The raucous, pop-rock-musical adaptation of the hit movie turned Broadway smash returns... that takes it all off. Plays in alternating repertory August 14 - September 29.

CLUE

WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT?!
Based on the iconic 1985 movie inspired by the classic board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Plays in alternating repertory August 27 - September 28.

ROMEO & JULIET

Shakespeare's classic love story comes to the Weathervane stage in an exciting new production! The power of love and the peril of hate write the destiny of these star-crossed lovers in this timeless tale directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad. Plays in alternating repertory September 18 - 27.

CABARET

In here, life is beautiful. Step inside the seedy Kit Kat Club in 1930s Berlin. Kander & Ebb’s groundbreaking musical presented in a bold new production at the historic Weathervane Theatre. Plays October 6 - 13.

Subscriptions are now on sale at Click Here or by phone (603.837.9322). Beautiful is available to subscribers ONLY. Group sales (groups of 10+) and 9:30 AM school matinees (Romeo & Juliet) are now on sale. Please contact their box office at boxoffice@weathervanenh.org or 603.837.9322 for more information. Single Tickets will go on sale in April.




