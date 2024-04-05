Works & Process to Present Ryan Ponder McNamara's KINETIC GRACE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process presents Ryan Ponder McNamara's Kinetic Grace from Sunday, April 28, 2024 to Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY. Tickets $55 to Choose-What-You-Pay.

Initiated by artist Ryan Ponder McNamara, Kinetic Grace is a movement (some call it a cult) motivated by the faith that humankind can achieve transcendence through dance. Come join the performers in this mass for newcomers, as they induct you into the mysteries of Kinetic Grace and invite you to join the sacred revelry. We promise song, dance, and ecstatic testimony, all in the divine presence of our muse, Terpsichore.

Cast: Leilani Carr, PJ Cirino, Tess Dworman, Rawlins Echeverria, Lavinia Bruce, Michelle DellaFave, Sigrid Lauren, Ryan Ponder McNamara, Rebecca Patek, Josh Weidenmiller

Kinetic Grace was commissioned by Works & Process, and developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Watermill Center (2022), Bethany Arts Community (2023) and The Church, Sag Harbor (2024).

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.