Works & Process Will Host IN THE FOLDS OF HER PURPLE By Xin Ying

Works & Process will present a first look at In the Folds of Her Purple by Xin Ying, set for Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128.

Martha Graham Dance Company principal dancer and interdisciplinary artist Xin Ying, a leading voice at the intersection of dance, technology and digital archive, presents excerpts from her new work, In the Folds of Her Purple, created and choreographed by Ying and developed in partnership with Onassis ONX and PS21.

Ying reimagines Martha Graham's iconic solo Lamentation through a series of experimental media environments. The performance unfolds in three parts: Janet Eilber opens with a solo that transforms the iconic purple tube into responsive projected media; Lloyd Knight follows in a solo set to music by Myles Potters, performing in dialogue with volumetric imagery created by Alan Winslow; and the evening concludes with a contemporary duet performed by Amanda Moreira and Jai Perez, set to music by Bárbara Moreira, featuring the interactive video installation Time Mirror V by David Wallace Haskins. Media and lighting design is by Timothy Kelly. Xin Ying joins a moderated discussion and excerpts are performed.

This Works & Process commission has received Works & Process Residencies at Onassis ONX and PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance (2025).

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process at each step from studio to stage, Works & Process produces fully funded residencies and presents events that go behind the scenes, blending artist discussion and performance highlights. Works & Process events transcend the proscenium, encouraging audiences to spectate and participate beyond the stage, and culminate in receptions in the Guggenheim rotunda to continue the conversation.

Works & Process produces over 25 creative residencies annually. Expanding from our bubble residency program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Works & Process now has a network of over a dozen partners in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have been recognized with awards and grants, and have toured nationally-and internationally with the U.S. State Department. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process.