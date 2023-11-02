Works & Process To Present A Lar Lubovitch World Premiere with Adrian Danchig-Waring and Anthony Roth Costanzo, and More

works & process presents a lar lubovitch world premiere with adrian danchig-waring and anthony roth costanzo and a special performance by the beatbox house at the solomon r. guggenheim museum on tuesday, december 5, 2023 at 7:00 pm

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 2 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Works & Process To Present A Lar Lubovitch World Premiere with Adrian Danchig-Waring and Anthony Roth Costanzo, and More

Works & Process To Present A Lar Lubovitch World Premiere with Adrian Danchig-Waring and Anthony Roth Costanzo, and More

Works & Process present A Lar Lubovitch World Premiere with Adrian Danchig-Waring and Anthony Roth Costanzo, and a special performance by The Beatbox House on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

7 - 8 pm Cocktails and Private Viewing

Going Dark: The Contemporary Figure at the Edge of Visibility

8 - 9:30 pm Rotunda Dinner

Performance by The Beatbox House

Premiere of Desire

Chair Stephen Kroll Reidy

Co-Chairs Cate Caruso Bart Friedman

Paul and Caroline Cronson Agnes Gund

Adam Flatto and Abigail Houser Randall Sharp

An evening of celebration and generosity that helps Works & Process champion artists and their creative process from studio to stage.

Ticket: $1,500, $2,500, $5,000

Table: $25,000, $50,000

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.




RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Barbra Streisand Reads An Excerpt From MY NAME IS BARBRA Audiobook Photo
Listen: Barbra Streisand Reads An Excerpt From MY NAME IS BARBRA Audiobook

Get a first listen from Barbra Streisand's highly anticipated memoir, 'MY NAME IS BARBRA,' which will be on sale starting November 7th.

2
Where to Watch Barbra Streisand Discuss Her New Memoir on TV Photo
Where to Watch Barbra Streisand Discuss Her New Memoir on TV

Barbra Streisand has scheduled several television and radio appearances to discuss her highly-anticipated memoir next week. Streisand will talk about her new memoir and audiobook, set for release on November 7, with Gayle King, Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern, and more. Check out the lineup!

3
Photos/Video: First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at HARMONY on Broadway

The first production photos and video highlights have bene released for the new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. Check out a first look here!

4
Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Cele Photo
Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration

The company of Wicked truly couldn't be happier to be a part of the 20th anniversary cast- a fact they made clear on Monday night's green carpet. In this video, watch as we check in with the full Broadway company!

More Hot Stories For You

Exclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Forthcoming Christmas AlbumExclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Forthcoming Christmas Album
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!
Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Stage Manager, and More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Stage Manager, and More - BWW Classifieds
Museum Of Broadway Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary Next Week; Will Offer $1 TicketsMuseum Of Broadway Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary Next Week; Will Offer $1 Tickets

Videos

Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album Video
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You