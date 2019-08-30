Words Of Advice: Back to School Tips from Our Student Bloggers!

It's that time again! The school year is getting into swing and we're here to help students ease the stress and know what to expect. Check out tips from some of our student bloggers for getting started in college theatre programs!

Nicole Bates says it's important to get involved, but make sure you're not overwhelmed or getting frustrated with the amount of work you're putting on yourself.

"I think what is most important in your first semester is finding something that will excite you and introduce you to new friends. You don't want to be stressed out participating in a production you have no interest in, because that may give you a false sense of negativity towards your school's theatre program. I believe that if you follow your passion, you won't experience this because you will be trusting your instincts and doing what makes you happy, not what others tell you you should be doing."

Harley Ann Kulp takes us back to basics urging students to invest in the form of calendar that will work best for them.

"Get yourself to a Staples, and purchase a planner. This is going to be your bible throughout college. You have classes, homework, rehearsals for classes, rehearsals for shows, rehearsals for yourself, etc. How on Earth do you keep track of when you need to be where and for what? Write. It. Down. I'm serious. Write it down immediately. It is impossible you'll remember every detail you need to. A planner is an absolutely magical device in which you can write down any detail you need to about upcoming events and things you need to remember."

Megan McCarthy says never forget that you're here to learn and get the most out of your college experience, so be an active participant in learning.

"Bear in mind that you are your number one advocate. Do not be afraid to stand up for yourself. Communicate with your professors, and especially challenge them and yourself. You are paying for your education. Never be complacent, don't be afraid to challenge yourself and your school to achieve the best possible education you can get. Now, this doesn't mean to excuse being rude, that would be entirely missing the point and could burn bridges, but be a standout for being assertive. Professors love communicative students. If something doesn't make sense, speak up. Write an email. Challenge opinions and make yourself known as independent and bold. That isn't a bad reputation to have, it makes you a strong student, and may even open up opportunities for you that you might not have known existed prior to building these relationships and a positive image for yourself."

Leslie Walker encourages everyone to take a deep breath now and again and remember that theatre may be the most important thing in the world to you, but don't forget that mistakes happen and that's okay.

"As a freshman, you hear these phrases such as the BFA bod or you hear about nodes for the first time and suddenly there is all this pressure to be fit, healthy, talented, and Broadway ready at this very second. But let me give it to you straight. Yes, health and fitness are important. Grooming your talent is important if you want to succeed. But guess what? If you hit a wrong note, or don't go to the gym one day, the world is not going to end.

It is okay to expect and want a lot for yourself. DO NOT be unkind to your body and your wellbeing by telling yourself that everything has to be instant.

Everything happens in its own time."

And finally, Jason Wilks reminds us how important community is to the theatrical experience and how critical it is to learn from each other and grow together.

"Be inspired by the success of your classmates. When you see a classmate succeed, journal about what you saw that worked. Switching the mindset from "uh oh they're better than me" to "how can I apply what they did to my work?" sets you up to be in a more positive and productive mindset."

Check out more advice from our student bloggers in our Student Center!

Interested in becoming a student blogger? Email julie@broadwayworld.com for more information!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles